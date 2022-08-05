BBNaija Level Up housemates met up at the house arena to slug it out for the weekly wager challenge

The housemates were asked to come up with unique sporting activities and challenge each other to a game

Luckily for Level 1 housemates, they emerged as the winner for the week, smiling home with 1500 pocket naira each

The second weekly wager challenge of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up season went down on Friday, August 5.

Earlier in the week, Big Brother instructed housemates to come up with an original sporting activity, including rules to guide the game and sporting gears to make it all so believable.

Level 1 wins weekly wager. Photo: @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

After days of preparation, Level 1 and Level 2 housemates presented their individual house games to big brother and it was indeed a stiff competition.

Unfortunately for Level 2 housemates, they couldn’t maintain their winning streak.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Big Brother announced Level 1 participants as winners of the weekly wager and they all got rewarded with 1500 pocket naira each, to enable them to do some personal shopping in the house.

Upon their return to the house, Beauty encouraged her fellow Level 2 housemates and urged them not to be too sad about the loss.

Watch a video of the teams below:

Read what fans are saying on social media

rashy_emy8 said:

"Overconfidence and bad-mouthing killed level 2 and their fans. It's not by practicing every single time. The both levels all tried."

unapologeticaly_a_queen said:

"Level 2 game was like kiddies play so it's not surprising."

teeto__olayeni said:

"Adekunle and Hermes were just too good with the commentary."

being_ppk said:

"Not fair at all level 2 they did their best ."

balo_ng said:

"This is creativity..... they created somethings new for us and they nailed it to the fullest ."

teeto__olayeni said:

"Lol please just give Level 1 the win already because what is this that level 2 is doing?"

oke_sylvia said:

"They did great I’m happy they won ."

Bella slams Doyin over Sheggz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija housemates Bella and Doyin had a very chit-chat in the house over how Doyin sees the Sheggz and Bella love relationship.

Doyin had shared a conversation with Chi Chi earlier about relationships in the house, and while they were talking about how beautiful Bella and Sheggz's relationship was, Bella passed.

Bella, however, sensed she was the topic of discussion and started giving cold shoulders. Doyin had to let her understand she wasn't talking negatively about Shella (the name of their ship).

Source: Legit.ng