BBNaija housemates Bella and Doyin had a very chit-chat in the house over how Doyin sees the Sheggz and Bella's love relationship

Doyin had shared a conversation with Chi Chi earlier about relationships in the house, and while they were talking about how beautiful Bella and Sheggz's relationship was, Bella passed

Bella, however, sensed she was the topic of discussion and started giving cold shoulders. Doyin had to let her understand she wasn't talking negatively about Shella (the name of their ship)

The ladies in Big Brother Naija Level Up house are all out looking for who to call their man and who they would like to be in a relationship with.

This men-hunting, however, caused a faceoff between Bella and Doyin in level one recently, as she warned Doyin to stay clear of her relationship with Sheggz and that it wasn't anybody's business if Sheggz licks her feet.

Bella clearsDoyin on her relationship with Sheggz. Credit: @sheggzolu @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

It all happened when Doyin and Chi Chi had a conversation, and Chi Chi was talking about who she liked in the level two house and said everyone deserved to be loved.

Doyin, backing Chi Chi's claim on everyone deserving to be loved, then referred to Sheggz and Bella's relationship, saying it is beautiful.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

While they were saying this, Bella passed, and when they stopped talking, Bella noticed she was the topic of discussion and decided to challenge Doyin.

She said to Doyin: If Sheggz wants to lick my feet, he should do it, and it is nobody's business, and I love it. Everybody deserves to be loved the way they want!!! At one point, you said you like Sheggz. If you still like him, you and I can't be friends, but we can co-exist.

Doyin decided to have a conversation with Bella to let her understand what she was discussing with Chi Chi before she came in and that she wasn't saying anything negative about her relationship with Sheggz.

Check out the video below:

"Don’t come in when I have issues with people": Bella tells Sheggz

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bella seemed to be a no nonsense person and has a mutual respect for her Sheggz.

Bella revisited how Sheggz initially intervened to the issue that transpired between her and Eloswag and urged him not to ever interfere or try to settle whenever she has a confrontation with anyone.

Sheggz tried to calm her down and urged her to trust his decision making because Eloswag is good to everybody and it is only normal to make effort to make peace between them

Source: Legit.ng