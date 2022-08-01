Housemate in the Big Brother Naija season seven show Beauty has said she spends N1.2 million to take care of her skin every month

The ex-beauty queen revealed this while speaking to some housemates in the Big Brother Naija level two house

Her claim has stirred a lot of reactions online as many believed her skin doesn’t look like one that takes N1.2 million monthly

Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate and former Miss Nigeria Beauty Etsanyi Tukura, simply known as Beauty, is in the news again.

This time around, the former beauty queen is trending for revealing how much she spends on taking care of her skin on a monthly basis.

BBNaija's Beauty talks about her skincare. Credit: @beautytukura

Source: Instagram

According to her, she spends nothing less than N1.2 million on skincare monthly. She revealed this while speaking to some housemates in the level 2 house.

BBNaija fans react to Beauty’s claim

Beauty’s claim has gotten several reactions from social media users. While some say she might be telling the truth, many believe she exaggerates it. For example, someone asked if she wanted to say “every year” and not “every month”.

Legit.ng has, however, gathered some reactions to Beauty’s claim.

Check them out below:

caraccessories_by_tomi:

"Why spend that much on skincare when you can spend less on food and your skin will thank you. What did I know sef, na car accessories I dey sell ooo."

oyinkansolarr:

"Which of the skin ? The one I am watching right now or there’s another one at home "

joker_____ledger:

"The whole GHANAIAN population ACCRA-ing cos they all didn't CEDIS . Maybe she meant in Ghana CEDIS . Your a #JOK3R sis "

mz_didi_:

"Very chillled ZOBO "

juposh_nature_secret:

"She does laser . She is very hairy . Full body laser is expansive . Mk una rest"

sommie_mercy:

"Odikwa too early for all these kind of lies"

eileen_brown1:

"It’s very possible oh some people take this skincare thing really serious and they’re ready to spend money on it."

Source: Legit.ng