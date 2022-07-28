The voice of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemate Adekunle has got people talking online

The baritone voice of the season 7 housemate has been pitched against that of Big Brother, as Biggie is advised to go deeper

Adekunle had his first diary session on July 27, 2023, and the vocal tenacity in the room was a joy for the female fans of the show to watch

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up edition is beginning to serve up more and more interesting content, the latest is the "battle of the voices".

It seems Biggie has got someone in the house who is set to take him on a battle of the deepest voice.

Adekunle's first diary session has got people talking online Photo credit: @adekunleolopade

Source: Instagram

During the first official diary session of the housemate, Adekunle Olopade, his baritone voice was the biggest side attraction. The ladies questioned who had a deeper voice between his and Biggie.

It was such a concern that Adekunle's voice was so deep that Biggie was advised to go deeper.

Some of the housemates hilariously noted that the battle of the voices has started between Biggie and a contestant.

Watch the diary session exchange between the pair below:

Read the reactions that the voice competition stirred:

@queenhipsyyy

"Omo biggie has to go deeper oona voice competition"

@therealjobekazi

"Biggie is in trouble competition is to high"

@rayhoneyay

"Naa real voice competition Mehn ❤️"

@wigsbyrosey

"Calm and cute. Stanning Adekunle would bring nothing but peace biko. Na here I dey till the show end❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@ayinkeharmdy

"Giving biggie a run for his money "

@luxeras_luxury

"If biggie do anyhow adekunle go give am wotowoto"

@leticia_emefa

"This Adekunle dey enter my eyeshe’s so calm and collected with a little mischief"

