BBNaija Level Up housemate Amaka has stirred a lot of reactions amongst viewers of the show as she complained to Biggie that the guys in the level one house were hotter

Amaka, who is a housemate in the level two house, said this during the diary room session, and according to her, Biggie “ran the level two housemates street”

Her comment about the level one guys being hotter has, however, stirred a lot of reactions online as many questioned why she was on the show in the first place

Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate Chiamaka Crystal Mbah, better known as Amaka, has again given the viewers something to discuss.

The 23-year-old Anambra queen had her first diary room session with Big Brother.

According to Amaka, who is a housemate in the level two house, the guys in the level one house are hotter than theirs.

She also said she was not happy when she saw that the guys in the level one house were hotter, but on the other hand, she loved it because it would make her focus.

Amaka stated:

“Biggie my thought is that you ran us street. Our (level two) boys are, I don’t even know what to say. But, my thought is that the level one boys are hotter than our boys. I don’t know if this was a purposeful action, but really, I was unhappy. On a second thought I was happy because I was able to focus.”

Viewers react to BBNaija’s Amaka’s comment

Many viewers who reacted to her comment on the level one boys said she was losing focus. They said she focused on the boys, not the N100 million grand prize.

Legit.ng gathered some of their reactions; check them out below:

misspowers03:

"Na boyfriend amaka come find for biggie house no be 100m"

ositajuli19:

"Na boy u come find for bigi "

__kat.te:

"And the level 2girls are hotter than you level 1. So no be street o, Na so life be"

237tess:

"I just love this girl she is so real."

cruzy_jnr:

"I thought Amaka said she's not here to love abi something like that Sha.. so why the pain."

