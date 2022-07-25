The BBNaija Season 7 Level Up show recently caused a stir online after the two sets of separated housemates finally united

On Monday, July 25, the ‘mainland’ and ‘island’ contestants finally met themselves as they gathered in the Arena for their first game

As soon as the two groups met, they all ran to each other in excitement as they shared tight hugs and deep laughter

BBNaija season 7 show, Level Up, has now left viewers causing a buzz on social media over their two sets of housemates as they reunited.

Recall that the 24 housemates were separated into two groups of 12 in different parts of the house and it got online fans talking about what Big Brother had up his sleeves.

In a new development, the two group of housemates, who have been dubbed ‘mainland’ and ‘island’ finally met in one place for the first time since the show started.

BBNaija: 'Island and mainland' housemates finally meet themselves. Photos: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

The reunion happened during their first Arena games after the doors opened and they all reacted excitedly at seeing their co-stars from a different part of the house.

The BBN stars looked very happy to see the others and they all ran around, hugged each other and laughed in excitement as they shared the special moment.

The reality stars also seemed to already be familiar with each other considering how they were very happy at the reunion.

It was gathered that the housemates had already met during the card games they played to determine what house they would be in. It was also said that some of them were roommates.

See the heartwarming video below:

Internet users react to BBN ‘mainland’ and ‘island’ housemate’s first meeting

Read what some social media users had to say about it below:

Myebi08:

“Can’t believe Bella is excited to see someone .”

Kingyeamie:

“Wen ikorodu and vi meets .”

Charisa_haute_couture:

“I no understand! Them dey share moneysee the joy .”

The_real_simigold:

“ so beautiful .”

Chimdindu_ojibe:

“Awwwww this is so sweet.”

Mallow_xx:

“They were initially paired to play a game where they picked their respective houses (before entering the house) that’s how they know each other. They are hugging the people they had been paired with.”

Toniasaa:

“Ayeeeee the excitement is contagious .”

Nice one.

