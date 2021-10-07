The winner of BBNaija See Gobe Efe Ejeba has got Nigerians talking on social media after a fan brought up his name

It all started when a fan wanted to know the reason why BBNaija organisers do not have a relationship with the singer

Media personality Noble Igwe responded to the concerned fan as he revealed the reason why Multichoice shut him out

A concerned fan called Iyomahan has taken to his social media page to ask questions about the friction between BBNaija organisers and its season 2 winner Efe Ejeba.

The young man urged BBNaija organisers to forgive whatever the musician did to them.

Noble Igwe reveals why BBNaija organisers shut out ex winner, Efe. Photos: @noble_igwe, @efemoney

Iyomahan then shared a local proverb that says when you punish a child, you use the other hand to drag him closer. According to the concerned fan, he heard that Efe has apologised for his wrongs.

Iyomahan stated that Multichoice cannot continue to shut Efe out.

Efe grew wings

Media personality Noble Igwe decided to answer Iyomahan's question as he replied to him in the comment section.

According to the father of two, after Efe won the See Gobe season and had become a celebrity, he sat in the car and asked the Multichoice boss to come out and see him first before he steps out of his car.

That seemed to have gotten the boss angry and he shut the musician out of every opportunity that the company could have given to him - like singing at the opening or closing of BBNaija shows.

Read what Noble Igwe said below:

Nigerians describe Efe as proud

As expected, Nigerians had something to say about Efe's bad behaviour.

engr_enetak:

"Most ppl that appear humble are just broke/poor, once money enta arrogance don set in."

sauceprince1:

"Man, EFE fulfilled his Destiny by Winning. He might also be planning something GREAT. Because he isn’t displaying that on SOCIAL MEDIA doesn’t mean he’s not winning in REAL LIFE."

tallbosschick:

"Pride goes before a fall o."

tomi_vuzie:

"Pride goes before a what again????"

slamhitfactory:

"The guy is way too full of Himself..after forming humble in the house,small money and fame His real character came out..never ever trust the loyalty of a poor man."

abrahambensonikeh:

"That Efe finessed the whole nation into giving him pity votes only for him to turn out being a proud brat, remember how he started unfollowing people immediately after the show."

official_rubyjayjay:

"Its the audacity for me."

Source: Legit Newspaper