BBNaija reality stars Beatrice and Maria were engaged in a bitter argument as they threw abusive words at each other

Beatrice, in a statement, said she heard Maria say if not for BBNaija, the two of them wouldn’t have been in the same space

Maria, in her defence, said Beatrice doesn’t understand English, while Beatrice said it was not about her British English

Thursday night, June 16, at the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion was about an argument between Beatrice and Chike, which almost led to a fight.

Beatrice, in a statement, revealed she heard Maria saying at backstage that if not for the reality TV show, the two couldn’t share the same space.

Firing at Maria, Beatrice said she was not close to her level as she added that aside from her British English, she was senseless.

Maria, in her defence, said Beatrice barely understood English in the house, and she felt insulted for exchanging words with her.

Beatrice called Maria all sorts of names as she said:

“I have told you I have different personalities, don’t take the calm one for granted.”

Other housemates, including the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, looked on speechless.

Beatrice says Boma was obsessed and confused about her beauty

One of the highlights of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion show on Tuesday, June 7, was the heated exchange between reality stars Boma Akpore and Beatrice.

Beatrice, in her statement, accused Boma of saying bad things about her when they were in the BBNaija house and after they left the show.

On his part, Boma dismissed Beatrice’s accusations against him as he said he never said hurtful things about her.

