BBNaija reality stars Beatrice and Boma Akpore had a heated argument on Tuesday night as the reunion show continues

Beatrice said Boma was obsessed and confused about her beauty as she added that he was stupid on the show

Boma, in a response, denied saying anything bad about Beatrice in and outside the BBNaija house

One of the highlights of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion show on Tuesday, June 7, was the heated exchange between reality stars Boma Akpore and Beatrice.

Beatrice, in her statement, accused Boma of saying bad things about her when they were in the BBNaija house and after they left the show.

Beatrice and Boma drag each other. Credit: @kikigist

Source: Instagram

On his part, Boma dismissed Beatrice’s accusations against him as he said he never said hurtful things about her.

Beatrice, who continued to stand her ground, went on to say Boma was obsessed and confused about her beauty as she referred to him as being stupid.

She also dragged Boma’s appearance, saying his hairstyle made him look like a mad man, while Boma called her a local girl.

See the post below:

Mixed reactions as Boma and Beatrice engage in a heated argument

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

augustee_na:

"Boma say na I no even remember say you Dey the house ."

1108aesthetics:

"I loved the way Beatrice stood up to Boma because that man ahhh ‍♀️‍♀️."

triplethreat_m_rose_b:

"It’s the Beaty confusion for me . Emmanuel said , “what?!”

mhiss_dampson:

"Ei madam You had this in mind already so you had to start it at all cost. Whether it was the right time or not. Well,congrats!!"

cassidyng1:

"Beatrice wey no even get highlight wan use reunion shine ."

