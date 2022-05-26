BBNaija reality star Maria seems to be the one that has been doing the talking ahead of the commencement of the reunion show

Maria, in a statement, opened up on her friendship with a fellow reality star as she revealed that their busy schedule happens to be why they are no longer close

Maria's statement has stirred reactions from many of her fans as they believe she was talking too much

Ahead of the commencement of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye reunion, reality star Maria Chike Benjamin has been making headlines.

This is due to the different revelations Maria has been spilling in question and answer sessions with her fans ahead of the show.

Maria says she and Liquorose are cool. Credit: @mariachikebenjamin @liquoros

Source: Instagram

In the latest video that has gone viral on social media, Maria opened up about her relationship with her colleague Liquorose.

This comes as a fan asked Maria if she and Liquorose were still friends.

Maria, in her response, said they were cool as she added that their busy schedule was part of the reason why they were no longer close.

See the post below:

Mixed reactions as Maria speaks on friendship with Liquorose

Many lovers of BBNaija have since taken to social media to react to the video as some said Maria was talking too much.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ryan_sackey:

"My own is I am happy my Rose is enjoying herself in London n doesn't care abt how Maritoto is f^king friendship with her. She pretends to love Rose but God genuinely love her n keeps blessing her beyond. imagination."

tinagift77:

"They were never friends please. They were just housemates ."

ajiet_ciarah_joans:

"People should understand that Maria and liquor are two different vibes , it's the fans trying to force them to be close but Liquor vibe is just different from Maria's but am sure they are good friends ..not close but good friends.."

chef_choice4:

"The people who released her voice note with them are so stupid but ThankGod she hasn’t said anything wrong."

Maria speaks on how Beatrice confronted her at BBNaija reunion

Fans and followers are anticipating the drama that would follow the commencement of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘shine ya eyes reunion, which is scheduled to start in June.

This comes as a reality star and former housemate Maria Chike Benjamin in an audio post, hinted to fans about what transpired during the reunion, especially between her and fellow reality star Beatrice.

Photos from the reunion, which have surfaced on social media, showed the moment Beatrice attempted to engage Maria, but she was held back by Pere.

Source: Legit.ng