A deep feeling of ec*stasy rocks the atmosphere of Nigeria as the Season 2 of De9jaspirit Talent Hunt commences with Liquorose who joins the team of the contest's judges which includes Ini Edo, IK Ogbonna and Dr. Sid.

The Season 1 of the event took place in September, 2021. The grandiose and breathtaking event supervised 50 contestants from across all parts of Nigeria, youths with diverse talents ranging from music, contortion, dance, comedy, spray painting, Acting, freestyle raps and many more.

De9jaSpirit Talent Hunt, Season 2: Liquorose, BBNaija 1st Runner-Up Becomes a Judge

Source: UGC

DTH season 2 set to kickstart soon, shall in certainty be featuring as one of the judges, Liquorose, first runner-up, Big Brother Naija, Season 6 (Shine Ya Eye) 2021. Afije, Rose Omokhoa officially known as Liquorose is an innovative Nigerian choreographer, dance craft lady, entertainer, model and video vixen; an indigene of Edo State, born in Lagos. Liquorose' excursion into distinction can be traced to her being included in the Nigerian TV arrangement "The Johnsons Path" in 2012.

Being one of the first ever housemate to partake as a judge in a talent hunt, Liquorose expressed joyous excitements amidst her promise of total commitment and dedication to the forthcoming Season 2 of De9jaspirit Talent Hunt.

De9jaSpirit Talent Hunt, Season 2: Liquorose, BBNaija 1st Runner-Up Becomes a Judge

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Alongside Liquorose, many other entertainment luminaries shall feature as judges in the event.

They include Sidney Onoriode Esiri popularly known as Dr. Sid, an award winning singer and songwriter with a record of associated acts with Dbanj, Don Jazzy, Wande Coal, Sarkodie and Ice Prince;

De9jaSpirit Talent Hunt, Season 2: Liquorose, BBNaija 1st Runner-Up Becomes a Judge

Source: UGC

Iniobong Edo Ekim (Ini Edo), popular Nigerian actress who has featured in more than 100 movies and was appointed in 2014 as a United Nations Habitat Youth Envoy;

De9jaSpirit Talent Hunt, Season 2: Liquorose, BBNaija 1st Runner-Up Becomes a Judge

Source: UGC

Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna (IK Ogbonna), an award winning Nigerian film and television actor, Model, Director and TV personality.

The previously held DTH Season 1 orchestrated the emergence of 50 major contestants from among over 15,000 registrations nationwide.

De9jaSpirit Talent Hunt, Season 2: Liquorose, BBNaija 1st Runner-Up Becomes a Judge

Source: UGC

The contest which lasted 7 days popped up the Ekiti born Miss Constance Olatunde, a singer, as the first prize winner, bagging a cash prize of 10 million Naira. She began her career in 2016 at an early age of 11 wholeheartedly thanked DTH for the platform to showcase her talent and urged millions of creative minds in Nigeria, never to relent in seizing every opportunity to showcase their talents. The Chrysolite Crew came second with a cash prize of 3 million Naira.

De9jaSpirit Talent Hunt, Season 2: Liquorose, BBNaija 1st Runner-Up Becomes a Judge

Source: UGC

Ikebudu Emmanuel, a comedian, came third with a cash prize of 2 million Naira.

The Season 1 of De9jaspirit Talent Hunt which was hosted by Mrs Stephanie Ade Coker, a Nigerian on-air personality and a television presenter for MTV Base Africa and Ebony Life TV, was one of Nigeria's most decorated talent hunts. The forthcoming Season 2 of the talent hunt will welcome talented minds from all parts of the country, with talents ranging from contortion, dance, comedy, spray painting, poetry, magic, freestyle raps etc.

DTH offers the platform where Africans can showcase their worthwhile talents and be well appreciated and rewarded. It is a move towards the proof that we live in a country filled with diverse talented youths who must seize this golden opportunity to show the world those God-given treasure that lies within them.

De9jaSpirit Talent Hunt, Season 2: Liquorose, BBNaija 1st Runner-Up Becomes a Judge

Source: UGC

The Season 2 of the show will be hosted by Mr Adams Ibrahim Adebola otherwise known as V.J Adams, a Nigerian Video Jockey, Television presenter, entrepreneur, musician, executive producer.

The contest shall see to the emergence of a winner who will bag a cash prize of 7 million Naira including a +5 day trip to Dubai and Kenya; the first runner-up will go home with a cash prize of 3 million Naira while the second runner-up will have a cash prize of 2 million Naira.

As registrations are set to begin, aspiring contestants are advised to follow the event's handles @de9jaspirittalenthunt on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/de9jaspirittalenthunt/

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/de9jaspirittalenthunt/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/De9jaSpiritTalentHunt/

Twitter: https://www.Twitter.com/dthngr

Website: https://www.dth.ng/

DE9JASPIRIT TALENT HUNT - EXPRESSING THE TRUE 9JA SPIRIT.

[SPONSORED]

Source: Legit.ng