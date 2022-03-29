BBNaija star Tacha recently made claims about some ladies living expensive lifestyles thanks to a series of men footing the bill

While Tacha didn't tag any name to her post, she, however, made a direct sub at those who refer to themselves as Boss Ladies but can't pay their bill

Ka3na, who also refers to herself as Boss Lady, responded to Tacha as she said there was nothing wrong with a lady accepting money from her man

Fans of the popular reality show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) might be in for some drama and may have to take sides between two former housemates.

This comes after Tacha took to her Twitter account to call out those who refer to themselves as boss ladies and can't pay their bills.

Tacha drags those referring to themselves as Boss Lady. Credit: @Symply_Tacha @official_ka3na

Source: Twitter

Tacha claimed many of these boss ladies lived expensive lifestyles thanks to men who were footing the bill.

She wrote:

“BOSS BTCH” But its series of men sponsoring your LIFESTYLE!! How are you a BOSS?! Pay your BILLS before claiming the tittle!! I’m GOOD."

See her post below:

Ka3na reacts to Tacha's post

While the reality star from Port Harcourt didn't tag a particular name to her poss, Ka3na, who is also known as the Boss Lady, felt the need to reply to Tacha.

Ka3na stressed that there was nothing wrong with a lady being a boss and accepting money from her man.

She wrote:

"@Symply_Tacha I don’t fk with you but gurl be calming down! A gurl can be a boss have her shi together and still collect from her man.If a man Is not spending on you he’s busy spending on another As humans we put value where we put our money Periodtt."

See her post below:

Nigerians share their opinion

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

ihe_omar:

"Cos where a man’s money is, is where his heart is."

ei_etinosa:

"Your man spending on you is very different from being dependent on multiple men in order to sustain your lifestyle. Oh well."

Tacha reveals why she is yet to get married

The former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem housemate made a revelation about her personal life.

Tacha engaged a fan who cared to know about when she will start considering going on dates.

The fan asked Tacha an innocent question about her relationship status and she replied that she hasn't found a man that is richer than herself.

