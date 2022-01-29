BBNaija season four winner, Mercy Eke is counting down to the 2023 general elections as she looks forward to a better Nigeria

The reality star urged the citizens to get their voices and voters' card ready in preparation for the elections

Nigerians have received her message with mixed reactions, some of them feel she is just being dramatic because social media people don't vote

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke is the latest celebrity to lend her voice to Nigeria's upcoming elections in the year 2023.

Mercy took to her Instagram story channel to call on the citizens to prepare their voices and voters' card ready for the decisive elections.

The reality star revealed her love for a better Nigeria citing 2023 as a major decider:

"We need a visionary 2023... get your voters card and keep your voices ready..... Nigeria must be better."

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Mercy's advice.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

1mlanresquash:

"People who vote are not online. Enough of this drama."

Mag_daleneee:

"Looks to me like a tactics to let those (if u knw u knw) believes she is politically inclined and notice her as well for her own share."

Happisavage:

"Nah today..tomorrow una go post tinubu..Yeye people."

Miss_shine__shine:

"Who help her type this thing."

Stanleykingx__:

"Abeg getat ! Very soon you sef go post your candidate!"

Oruhnc:

"She needs a visionary in 2023, or she needs a visionary 2023? Make she make am clear for some of us."

Teefhay:

"Get pvc, get pvc, who are we gonna vote for???? No representative for the youth. Na this same apc or pdp una go still vote for."

I_no_get_name_:

"She Dey do advert so them go send am her own money."

We will still vote people with empty promises next year: Angel laments

Legit.ng previously reported that Angel Smith lamented about the expensive lifestyle Nigerians are living in their own country.

Angel mentioned how basic amenities that are paid for by the citizens are not provided for by the people in power.

In a lengthy post she shared on social media, she lamented that the same people with empty promises will be voted into power in the next election.

