A young man took to social media to share a photo of himself and another of his dad taken back in 1996

The father and son look strikingly alike and are even rocking a similar pose on the separate images

Many South African online users have responded with funny and sweet messages on the Twitter post

Bringing some nostalgic family feels to the timeline was a young man who took to social media to share photos of himself and his dad and the resemblance is striking!

A man posted strikingly similar photos of himself and his dad on social media recently. Image: @Bonisile_RMS / Twitter

On the Twitter post Bonisile M (@Bonisile_RMS) shared a photo of his dad from 1996 and one of himself taken this year. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree as the two not only look alike but are even rocking similar poses in the separate images. Bonisile’s father’s genes evidently worked overtime.

The Twitter post has over 8000 likes on the microblogging app and judging by the comments it seems peeps have shared similar sentiments regarding the resemblance of the father and son.

Check out some of their reactions to the post:

@xoli_lino commented:

“At least you know how you gonna look like at his age.”

@ginieknopex responded:

“Did you see that white thing they useto hang over the couches! in first frame? I don't think those still exist like ever. Hahahaha.”

@_Bonisile_BM_ asked:

“Did your mothers genes even try???”

@SthembiD reacted:

“You are definitely your father's son.”

@legaleagle841 said:

“That’s a photocopy. In tswana, we joke and say he probably denied you when you were born.”

@KgodishoMoloto wrote:

“You look together, very both Bonisile. This is beautiful.”

@ZakhonaNdlovu said:

“His old man said CTRL V CTRL C waphuma endabeni.”

@Yanza92 commented:

“The fact that both of you like to, tilt your heads and rest them on your hands in pictures... twinning.”

