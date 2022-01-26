BBNaija Lockdown star, Dorathy Bachor, has spoken on how she handles her feelings for people she likes

Taking to her Instagram story, Dorathy shared a post where she noted that she is not very good at showing interest

According to the reality star, she can ignore a person all day despite thinking about him the whole time

BBNaija Lockdown star, Dorathy Bachor, has opened up on social media about how she is bad at expressing her feelings.

In a post shared on her Instagram story, the reality show star explained how she handles her feelings for people she likes.

BBNaija's Dorathy speaks on how she is bad at showing feelings. Photos: @thedorathybachor

Source: Instagram

According to Dorathy, she suc*ks at showing interest and she is most likely to ignore a person for the whole day despite thinking about them the whole time.

The post reads:

“I su*ck at showing interest. I’ll ignore you all day & be thinking about you the whole time.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Dorathy speaks on how she doesn't show interest. Photo:@thedorathybachor

Source: Instagram

Hmm.

Source: Legit.ng