Big Brother Naija reality star, Ka3na, has taken to social media to advise stars of the Shine Ya Eyes edition

According to the Lockdown stars, the housemates should understand that there is no good believing in a friendship with their fellow housemates

Ka3na explained that it remains a competition out in the real world and they should be focused on that

Ka3na the boss lady seems to be generous with advice as regards the new housemates as she has had quite some words for the latest Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) stars.

The BBNaija star dished out some interesting advice. Photo credit: @official_ka3na

Source: Instagram

Ka3na says 'use who is using you'

The Lockdown star had taken to social media to advise the Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemates about believing in the possibility of a friendship with the other ex-housemates.

Ka3na who kicked against it pointed out that all of them were in a competition in reality.

In her words:

"Someone should please tell these new comers there's nothing like friendship or besties on this street lol! Y'all are in a fvcking competition. That's the reality. Face front and use who is using you while it lasts biko (please)."

Reactions

Her post has been trailed with mixed reactions from internet users. While some agreed with her, others have pointed out that these new housemates do not share her luck when it comes to friendships.

Recall Ka3na and Lucy had grown close during their stay in Big Brother's house. However, things went south following the end of the show and it saw the two housemates hashing it out during the Lockdown reunion show.

Nigerians had this to say following her advice to Shine Ya Eyes stars:

optama:

"In short…life na semi squid game."

officialnaomee:

"You can't go far if you keep trying to compete with everybody. There's a time to compete, there's a time to collaborate. Bus Lady."

shenkez_peter:

"Ka3na might join these housemates in their reunion at this point. Madam zukwanike ur set don pass, or do you mean you used Lucy and Dorathy too??"

jennyblaze406:

"That's just d truth oo no bestie in d street, hustle and leave ur normal life."

mhizjennz:

"Facts only coming from someone who left the house 2days immediately she entered!!!!!"

princess.truly:

"Because friendship didn’t work for you? That doesn’t mean it won’t work for others. Bus lady."

sash_gram:

"Everyone can’t be unfortunate like u in terms of friendship u no be better person boss lady."

miz_anuri:

"K3na said nothing but the truth. Be ur own bestie and friendship."

dera_maris:

"These set are quite different...! From the previous bad blood them."

