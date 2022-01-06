BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Boma Akpore, went back to where it all started as he visited his childhood home in Yaba, Lagos

The reality star visited his old neighbourhood to celebrate the New Year with residents and made sure to go with gifts

According to Boma, he took this action to show the people love and appreciation for their support

Controversial BBNaija star, Boma Akpore, celebrated the New Year by visiting his old neighbourhood in Yaba, Lagos state.

The Shine Ya Eye star shared a video of the visit on his Instagram page and he was seen flanked by body guards as he went round to say hello to some of the residents.

According to him, he was born and raised in Moore Road, Yaba, before he relocated abroad in 2010/2011.

BBN’s Boma visited his old neighbourhood in Yaba to celebrate New Year. Photos: @bomaakpore

Source: Instagram

Boma also did not visit the residents empty-handed. He noted that he carried some food stuff for them to show his appreciation for their love and support while he was in the BBNaija house.

The young man added that his visit to his childhood neighborhood shows how far he has come and he thanked God for growth.

In his words:

“Sneaked into my old neighborhood moor road yaba Lagos, where it all started. Most people had gone to work , school or travelled to the village for New Year lol. I was born and raised here, it was my home before Relocating abroad 2010/2011.

"I brought some food stuffs for New Year celebration, and also to show my appreciation for the love & support they showed me while I was in the @bigbronaija house."

According to the BBNaija star, he has come so far in his life's journey. He stated:

"This video shows how far I have come in my life’s journey. Most don’t understand, most don’t even know me, but they act like they do lol because of social media lol. I Give glory to GOD for bringing me this far .

"Yaba to the world ✈️ amen . Will be back to celebrate with everyone.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Tega, other BBNaija stars and fans praise Boma

Its_tegadominic:

“Way to Greatness buddy.”

Pereegbiofficial:

“You a real nigga!!! mad love!”

Jorgioblamo:

“God will continue to bless you.”

Esihlemalawu:

“This make me emotional.”

Fredrick_kerelodi:

“Chai! memories bro I miss that place...Our meeting point before we go scatter Audition.”

Nice one.

