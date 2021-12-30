BBNaija Lockdown winner Laycon recently joined top music stars to headline concerts in December 2021

His fellow BBNaija stars, Neo and Whitemoney showed support for their own as they stormed the event

Neo rocked the stage with Laycon during some of his performances and Whitemoney also thrilled the crowd

BBNaija 2020 winner and budding rapper, Laycon, gave his fans a great time in December 2021 when he headlined a concert like other top musicians in the country.

Laycon’s fans, The Icons, showed up and showed out for him as they all stormed his concert and rocked the venue.

The BBNaija star also had support from his fellow reality show stars such as Neo and 2021 winner, Whitemoney.

Whitemoney, Neo support Laycon on stage during his December concert. Photos: @itslaycon

During one of Laycon’s time on stage, the BBNaija star performed his hit track, Hip Hop Hurray before Neo stormed the stage and infected the crowd with his energy.

Neo was seen rocking the stage alongside Laycon and even gave female concertgoers a view of his toned abs after unbuttoning his shirt. The crowd went crazy as both men gave an electrifying performance.

Whitemoney performs

BBNaija 2021 winner and fellow budding musician, Whitemoney, also graced the occasion and even thrilled the crowd with his performance.

The reality show winner performed his recently released track, Selense, and the crowd sang along with him.

Fans’ reactions

Internet users were very pleased with Laycon’s growth in the industry and at how his fellow BBNaija stars were showing him support. Read their comments below:

Gnade_kraft_mul:

“Well done Mazi ❤️❤️.”

Ukachifavour:

“Wow Whitemoney your stage performance is a Banga I'm really enjoying your vibes.”

Azubuike789:

“Electrifying ... thank you Laycon of Lagos.”

Nanaamaelikplim

Truth be told....white is a typical example of progress.....his outfit, stage performance is impressive...my first time paying attention to this song ND I must say it's not bad as people were saying at all.”

Mtskincare_spa:

“Laycon ... Is the growth for me .”

Ice127_ice127:

“Laycon sef open chest.”

Oluwolefunmi:

“See my drumsticks body.”

Melasedge:

“I like how they support each other .”

Jewelleriesworld_ng:

“Love their friendship ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Whitemoney drops song, Ebuka, other stars storm event

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Whitemoney, has finally kept true to his word of pursuing a career in music after winning the reality show.

On December 3, 2021, the BBNaija 2021 winner hosted a listening party where he thrilled guests with his new music and performances from other celebs.

The occasion was packed with other top celebrities in the industry including BBNaija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, actress Anita Joseph and her husband, McFish, top rapper, MI, music producer Masterkraft, comedian Josh2Funny, actors Kanayo O. Kanayo, Alex Ekubo, to name a few.

