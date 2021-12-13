I’m a Materialistic Woman, Show Me Where the Money and Fancy Things Are: BBNaija Angel Declares, Fans React
- BBNaija season 6 star, Angel, is updating her fans and admirers about the kind of woman she is and the things she desires
- Angel made it clear that she is a really materialistic woman and loved all the good things life has to offer
- Her statement of being a materialistic woman has stirred massive reactions from her fans online, most of whom desire such a lifestyle as well
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star, Angel Agnes Smith, has revealed the identity of her kind of woman.
Angel in a post on social media declared that she is absolutely materialistic and loves all the expensive stuff anyone could think of.
She further frowned at anything short of living a good life:
"I'm a really materialistic woman. I like fancy things and I'm just not interested in having otherwise. Where dah money at?"
Angel also made it known that she is a fan of designer purses and bling.
Check out the post below:
Reactions
Nigerians have reacted to Angel's comments about being materialistic and most agreed that they love money as well.
Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:
Sipsmpinda:
"Waiting for one girl that says they are not materialistic."
Milly_posh21:
"Just a baby’s girl life ... no stress."
Abelseven7:
"In Wizkid voice “I’ll show you the money.“
Onyinye_bakee:
"She go promote her self for Bbn. Life when Tasha leave this one pick up . U mst not say everything online people are looking up to u."
Ifea.nyi761:
"Everyone like all dah expensive things sis but you gotta work for the money!!!"
_Lily_among_thorns_:
"Who isn’t materialistic? We all love money, men and women!"
Pretty_onos_xoxo:
"Is this not the same person that said she is depressed? smh!."
Angel splashes millions on new Range Rover ride
Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija's Angel accomplished another major goal of the year 2021 and she happily shared the good news on social media.
The 21-year-old reality star splashed millions on a new Range Rover ride and she couldn't hide her excitement about it.
Nigerians reacted to the post she shared and some of them questioned where celebrities see money to buy expensive things.
