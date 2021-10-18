Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has shared a piece of advice with BBNaija winner, Whitemoney

The film star advised Whitemoney to stop following billionaires that people don’t know their source of wealth

According to him, Whitemoney should focus on building his brand like BBNaija past winner, Laycon

Controversial Nigerian actor, Uche Madugwu, recently took it upon himself to advice BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney.

In a new social media post, the actor reacted to viral videos of Whitemoney hanging out with some billionaires including Obi Cubana and E-Money.

Taking to his page, Maduagwu stated that Whitemoney should stop jumping from one billionaire to the other.

Uche Maduagwu advises Whitemoney to build his brand. Photos: @uchemaduagwu, @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

According to him, these men’s real source of wealth isn’t known. He also told Whitemoney to focus on building his cooking brand and not by kneeling down for ‘Obi Kunu’.

Not stopping there, the actor made reference to BBNaija Lockdown winner, Laycon, and stated that he is successful today because he knelt down for his creativity.

In the caption of the post, Maduagwu went ahead to state what real billionaires do. According to him, they build industries and create wealth for others.

He wrote:

“Whether dem call themselves W money or Oba kunu, my dear REAL billionaires build industries to employ the jobless and give abundantly to charity Organizations just like Otedola, Dangote, Adeleke and Rochas.”

Maduagwu also stated that being a billionaire was not by spraying bundles of money at parties. He also appeared to throw shade at Obi Cubana’s recent award after he was named a top entertainment personality.

The actor wrote:

“[It’s] not to dey spray money in the air with zero physical developmental project for youths, man of the year award KO noisemakers ambassadors NI.”

See his post below:

See videos of Whitemoney hanging out with Obi Cubana, E-Money and others below:

Social media users react

Legit.ng has gathered some comments from fans to Uche Maduagwu’s post below:

Nanaspecial3:

“Oga stop saying nonsense about pple.”

Rich_caraccessories:

“Another Jim iyke beating loading.”

Iam_drhythm:

“Well you talk sense sha ...buh e might have other businesses he’s coming up with.”

Iskaylee1:

“But white is into business before going into house,don't you think that meeting this billionaire's will help him expand,is mercy into music,is she not doing well,nkita ara.”

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng