Businessman Obi Cubana has won The Sun's entertainment personality of the year 2020 award.

Obi took to his social media page to share the good news with his followers and friends. The businessman also shared a video showing the moment his name was called at the award event.

Obi Cubana bags The Sun's Entertainment Personality of The Year award. Photos: @obi_cubana

Obi Cubana wins an award

In the video, the businessman was spotted in a clean white outfit with red cap to match. Obi was seated with his wife who donned a green dress. On their table was also billionaire Emoney who was at the event to cheer his friend.

The event was filled with distinguished men and women from various industries.

In the caption that accompanied the video, Obi excitedly expressed his gratitude.

Obi also shared photos showing the moment he posed for the camera alongside close friends and family members with his award.

Nigerians celebrate Obi Cubana

iamprincesunny:

"You are inspiring and motivating millions of Nigerian youths and Africa in general making us igbo people happy to claim our origin proudly."

sarahtatacarew5:

"Congratulations dear my everyday crush brother."

maryjaneobelle

"Congratulations."

jnr_hide

"Congrats sir."

iamprincesunny

"Congratulations my chairman."

louis_anenechukwu

"Congratulations Bosss."

abidemi123689:

"More blessings bro."

pretty_amah:

"Congratulations sir."

david13453a:

"Man of the moment."

pascstyle:

"Congratulations Am award well deserved @obi_cubana more grace boss."

Obi Cubana, E-money, and Kanayo O Kanayo vibe to singer Flavour's song

The chief executive officer of Cubana Group Obi Cubana was in the company of E-Money, Kanayo O Kanayo, and other big men as they danced to Flavour's Levels, a song that is receiving much love from lovers of music.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by the popular artiste, Cubana and his friends showed love to their Igbo brother by vibing hard to his song.

Many Instagram users flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the adorable video.

