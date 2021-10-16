BBNaija season 6 star, Angel has made a public outcry over her relationship status with male celebrities

Angel declared that she has been getting death threats from unknown people who thought she is aligning herself with other favourite stars

She warned that she is single and not forcing herself on anyone, her fans have reacted to the death threats she has been getting

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star, Angel has disclosed that she has been getting death threats from unidentified people over her relationship status with other male celebrities.

Angel declared she has been getting death threats. Credit:@theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Angel made this known via a lengthy post on social media where she declared that she is not a messy person:

" I like my space and I like to avoid confrontation but this is me putting it out that I've been getting death threats from 'no call ids' regarding my relationship status."

She enjoined the people threatening her to desist from the act because she is single and not in a relationship with any male celebrity but no one can dictate whom she decides to be friends with:

"I would also like to state that you can not dictate who I choose to be friends with, I have no intention of stealing your fave from whoever."

Read her full message below:

Reactions

A couple of fans have reacted to Angel post and urged the people threatening her to stop the act.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Theeraychel:

"Y'all stop threatening my baby o."

Wendy_adamma:

"Nawa o Allow Angel be."

Bluegurlfly05:

"U people should not threaten my girl oo."

Pretty_ezi:

"Has it gotten to this, easy pls world people."

Champagne_cruz

"They got nothing on you dats in real."

