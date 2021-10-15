An art designer has taken his fan love for BBNaija season 6 star, Cross, to a whole new level by presenting him with a lovely gift

The creative fan made a lovely art design of Cross and his mother and presented it to him in an emotional video that was shared on social media

Cross said he does not only like the art, but he also loved it, other fans of the reality star have commented on the lovely gift

A fan of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye finalist, Cross, has demonstrated his love for him by presenting him with a lovely frame.

Fans drag Angel as Cross gets a framed gift. Credit: @crossda_boss @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

The art designer presented Cross with a lovely frame of him and his mother and the reality star couldn't hold back his joy upon receiving the gift.

Cross who reacted positively to the beautiful artwork said he does not only like it, he also loved it.

Watch the video of the gift presentation below:

Reactions

A couple of fans have reacted to the gift Cross got and some of them dragged Angel for attaching herself to him.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Pweety_barbie11:

"Cross no too take this celebrity life serious he is my favorite but sometimes I wish he react calmly to somethings but that’s just who he is and most people thinks he is doing too much regardless I love him."

Esteesuzzy:

"I just the guy so much❤️ he so much Appreciates Gift alot He too real. Love him and Angel so much, they are percent real."

Iammanyekorkor:

"Was he not the same one who gave Angel same gift with her dad."

Fortune27228:

"Angel leave cross Alone …love no be by force nah."

Uche_xx:

"So angel has fan base like this and you guys couldn’t use this same energy when it was time to vote for the winners?"

Moxiestorm:

"My Angel like amebo o."

Source: Legit