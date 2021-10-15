A video of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Angel Smith, on bed rest after getting hospitalized has surfaced online

This news is coming days after her colleagues, Whitemoney and Pere were hospitalized at different times

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the news with mixed reactions as some believe that the reality star might beusing the tactic as a strategy

Living a famous life does not come easy and some of the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye stars are having a reality check as they fall ill. A video of Angel on bed rest after getting hospitalized has surfaced on social media.

In the video, a sleeping Angel is seen in bed, covered up, receiving medical attention via a drip.

Photo of Angel on sick bed surfaces online Photo credit: @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Seeing as Angel is the third housemate to be hospitalised following Whitemoney and Pere, some Nigerians did not buy it.

While some people expressed sympathy and attributed the tiredness to the stress of media rounds, others think that it is a strategy.

Read some comments below:

mma_closette:

"Don’t worry paranra is coming to you shortly. Update!"

dact_ib_gal:

"Na competition?"

fabrics_by_maud:

"They are tired."

iamblessingbrown:

"Wetin dey happen? Na strategy be this or wetin?"

dozman_white:

"E be like say na prank now, babe dey find surprise visit from fans."

nicekals:

"Get well soon Angel. The stress no be here ooh."

davidolateru:

"It’s sad some people think this trend is a strategy. You don’t know how tired you can be when pressured and stressed out. Fame, attention, media, Paparazie in last few day’s. These people seriously rest and time alone."

iralswt:

"Do they really need to post this...It's very obvious they're stressed out n they need every rest they can get but posting it, is what I don't understand."

