BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, appears to have broken down going by a recent social media post

The young man was seen bedridden and taking a drip in a video posted on his official Instagram page

Videos of Whitemoney being hospitalised made the rounds online and fans raised concerns over his health

BBNaija season six winner, Whitemoney, has appeared to have given in to the pressures of his newfound fame and has now been hospitalised.

In a new video posted on the reality star’s official page, he was seen bedridden and appeared to be asleep while receiving treatment.

In a note attached to the disturbing video, it was explained that the reality star would be taking a break.

Not stopping there, the note also explained that Whitemoney will return to his duties shortly.

See screenshots below:

Whitemoney is receiving treatment. Photos: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

See the video below:

Fans show concern

The news of the much-loved BBNaija star getting hospitalised was not taken well by fans and a number of them expressed their concerns.

Some of Whitemoney’s fans noted that it was as a result of the stress from his media rounds.

Legit.ng has gathered some of their comments below:

Tbellz07:

"I'm not sure this guy has had any good sleep since he got out of the house. You just can't cheat nature. Have a good rest and get well soon Champ."

Callme_frodd:

"Stress, get well soon bro."

Mhiz_tomi02:

"The media round stress is too much .. if na me I for don break down since sef."

Cidiassignature_properties:

"You must stay alive and eat that money to the shame of the devil ijn. Amen."

Officialmeggie_:

"Na Stress …. You Will Be Fine ."

__Vhee___:

"Ahh this celebrity life no easy Sha ! Stress wan wound am . Get well soon white."

Whitemoney claims plenty women are asking him out

The winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Season 6, Whitemoney, recently got people talking following a radio interview.

The reality star spoke about the growing number of women who have been asking him out ever since he shot into the limelight.

Whitemoney who revealed that he has been single since 2015, also added that his time in Biggie's house taught him how to talk to and understand women better.

