A video of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Pere Egbi, on bed rest after getting hospitalized has surfaced online

The news of his health comes hours after fans showed up with numerous cash gifts including a tall money cake

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the news with mixed reactions as some believe that the reality star may be pretending

Living a famous life may not be as easy to navigate for some of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 6 ex-housemates as Pere becomes the latest to fall ill.

The reality star fell ill hours after fans surprised him with gifts. Photo credit: @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

A photo and a video of the reality star on bed rest after getting hospitalized has surfaced on social media.

This comes barely a few winner, Whitemoney fell ill as well.

In the video, a barechested Pere is seen in bed under the covers, receiving medical attention via a drip.

Reactions

However, it appears that not everyone is buying it. While some people genuinely expressed concern for the housemates currently having their media rounds, others believe it is a strategy to get more gifts and attention from fans.

Check out some comments below:

lahlanyah

"They should always allow them rest before dragging them to media rounds, it can be exhausting "

say_serah:

"Lmao I see a pattern."

ib_finest1:

"So this na the new format?"

that_coded_igbogirl:

"Even in the surprise video he looked tired and drained."

iambiggysteve:

"Na strategy. "

solo_puen:

"Those guys need rest."

maisie_adesuwa:

"He’s using WM strategy "

damselberrry:

"This ones all of them are falling sick Wetin Dey sup Abi na format to collect more gifts from fan"

crypto_karshxchange:

"Shey nah the new scope be this "

Pere receives surprises from fans

Pere has been pleasantly surprised by his supportive fans days after the show came to an end.

It is not uncommon for fans to spoil their faves with gifts seeing as some of his mates have even received their fair share of the love.

The actor's fans showed up at his hotel bearing gifts of different shapes and sizes with their excitement over the roof.

