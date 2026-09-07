Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins has built a multi-industry business portfolio estimated to be worth millions of dollars after retiring from football

Martins owns an ultra-premium nightclub on Victoria Island, Lagos valued at over ₦800 million, co-owned with his wife Nadine

The ex-Inter Milan forward has spread his investments across real estate in prime Lagos locations and international properties in Italy

Obafemi Martins, the former Super Eagles and Inter Milan forward widely known as "Obagoal," has carved out a second career as a lifestyle and hospitality entrepreneur, with a portfolio spanning premium nightlife, real estate, fashion, and sports betting endorsements.

Martins retired with a reported net worth of between $25 million and $35 million, accumulated through high-earning spells in Europe, North America, and Asia.

Super Eagles legend Obafemi Martins has smoothly transitioned into a lifestyle and hospitality mogul. Photo by Otto Greule Jr

Source: Getty Images

He has since channelled much of that wealth into business ventures concentrated primarily in Lagos.

From the pitch to the boardroom

During his playing days, Martins was one of the most electric forwards in world football.

He rose through Inter Milan's youth system and scored 28 goals in 88 Serie A appearances, winning a league title and two Coppa Italia trophies.

As seen on Transfermarkt, the former Super Eagles striker also represented Newcastle United, VfL Wolfsburg, Rubin Kazan, Levante, and Birmingham City, where he scored the winning goal in the 2011 League Cup Final against Arsenal.

Martins later moved to Seattle Sounders in the United States before ending his career in the Chinese Super League with Shanghai Shenhua.

For the Super Eagles, he earned 42 caps and netted 18 goals between 2004 and 2015.

Nightlife, Real Estate and Fashion

His business activities are structured under a parent company called 143 Entertainment, through which he oversees all major hospitality and lifestyle investments, Vanguard reports.

The centrepiece of his hospitality ventures is Cosa Nostra Patron, an Italian-themed ultra-premium nightclub on Victoria Island, Lagos, co-owned with his wife Nadine.

The establishment is valued at over ₦800 million and is designed to replicate the feel of high-end Italian nightlife.

Before launching Cosa Nostra Patron, Martins had already established BayRock Lifestyle, an upscale gentlemen's club and lounge in Lekki, Lagos.

On the property side, Martins has built a sizeable real estate portfolio covering prime zones across Lagos, including Lekki, Ajah, Victoria Garden City, Victoria Island, Ikeja, and Festac.

His holdings include a luxury apartment in Eko Atlantic City.

Outside Nigeria, the former Inter Milan striker owns a multi-million euro estate in the Lake Como region of Italy, a property acquired during his years in Serie A.

He also runs an independent fashion brand and clothing line based in the United States, adding a retail dimension to his commercial interests.

In late 2024, Martins was unveiled as the global brand ambassador for PariPesa, an international online sports betting and i-gaming platform, marking his most high-profile commercial endorsement since retiring from professional football.

Martins' legacy beyond football

Martins represented Nigeria at three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and helped the Super Eagles finish third in both the 2006 and 2010 editions of the competition.

He twice won the CAF Most Promising Talent of the Year award during his rise to prominence.

His business trajectory reflects a growing pattern among retired African footballers who have used earnings from abroad to invest in premium domestic assets, particularly within Lagos's rapidly expanding hospitality and real estate sectors.

Martins backs Seyi Tinuby for NFF President

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Martins is backing Seyi Tinubu as a strong candidate for the presidency of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

His endorsement comes amid a severe governance crisis in Nigerian football, following the resignation of the entire NFF executive committee after the national teams' disappointing World Cup qualification failures.

Source: Legit.ng