Nigeria’s National Film and Video Censors Board has long shaped what audiences can watch, with bans stretching back to its creation in 1993/94

From international blockbusters to homegrown productions, films have been restricted for reasons ranging from cultural sensitivity to public interest

These decisions continue to spark debate over the balance between regulation and artistic freedom in Nigeria’s growing film industry

Since its establishment in 1993/94, the National Film and Video Censors Board has played a major role in regulating films in Nigeria.

Over the years, several high-profile movies have been banned for reasons ranging from cultural sensitivity to public interest concerns.

NFVCB bans films as it enforces censorship on sexual, and political content in Nigerian cinema. Photo credit: KlausHackenberg/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Below is a list of notable films that faced bans.

Fifty Shades of Grey

On February 23, 2015, The Nation reported that the NFVCB banned Fifty Shades of Grey due to its sexuallyy explicit scenes. The board cited public interest as the reason. Before its ban, the film was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2015.

Half of a Yellow Sun

Scheduled for release on April 25, 2014, Half of a Yellow Sun was banned because it focused heavily on the Nigerian Civil War. The board feared it could incite violence due to its connection to the Biafran War. It was later approved for release in July of the same year.

Ìfẹ́

Pulse Nigeria reported that Ìfẹ́ was banned from online distribution because of its LGBTQ+ theme. The NFVCB argued that it violated the 2014 Same-Sexx Marriage (Prohibition) Act.

Eternals Ban

On November 8, 2021, The Guardian Nigeria reported that Marvel’s Eternals was prohibited. The ban was linked to a same-sexx kissing scene, which the board perceived as promoting the LGBTQ+ community.

Sugar Rush

On January 13, 2020, Premium Times reported that Sugar Rush was temporarily removed from cinemas. The NFVCB objected to its portrayal of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as incompetent. The film was later returned after adjustments were made.

Impact of NFVCB film bans

These bans highlight the significant influence of the NFVCB on Nigeria’s film industry. While some believe censorship protects cultural values and public interest, others argue it restricts artistic freedom and limits filmmakers’ ability to address sensitive social and political issues.

As Nollywood continues to gain global recognition, the debate between regulation and creative expression remains highly relevant.

Highest-grossing Nollywood movies

Legit.ng earlier reported that the top 10 highest-grossing Nollywood movies of all time are Battle on Everybody Loves Jenifa (₦1,882,553,548), A Tribe Called Judah (₦1,404,187,806), and Omo Ghetto: The Saga (₦636,129,120). These movies are known for rich storytelling, thus captivating the audience worldwide. They mirror the society and the Nigerian culture and reflect the everyday experiences of people.

Source: Legit.ng