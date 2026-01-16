Pastor Blessed, who is also the husband of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, shared his take on a report about Gen Z and religion

Sharing his proof that the report was true, he posted a series of clips from the gospel singer's concert in the UK

The video showing numerous Gen Z individuals at the Christian event also sparked reactions from Nigerians

Sky News shared a report stating that Gen Z is the most religious generation alive. According to the report, data showed that Gen Z believe in a higher power more than any other generation.

Reacting to the report, Pastor Blessed shared videos from Chinwo's concert in Manchester, UK, showing young women and men screaming in excitement as they watched her perform live.

He revealed he was struck by their zeal and genuine hunger for God. According to Pastor Blessed, Gen Z were being drawn back to church by God's spirit.

"Yesterday in Manchester, I witnessed something that deeply moved my heart. Thousands of young people, Gen Z, gathered with a genuine hunger for God. What struck me most was their zeal: pressing forward, rushing to the front, simply to worship.

It was impossible to ignore that revival is stirring among the young. God’s heart is clearly with this generation. They are not lost; they are being drawn back by His Spirit."

He added:

“Interestingly, I later saw a Sky News report highlighting the growing number of young people returning to church. What I witnessed firsthand in Manchester confirms it. God bless my beautiful superstar wife, @mercychinwo, the mother of many nations. This is a beautiful sight to behold, and it fills me with great hope. I’ll be reposting the Sky News report later.”

Reactions trail Pastor Blessed's comments about Gen Z

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

sarabeautyworldng commented:

"Mercy Chinwo is who she is and she doesn’t even know how Big she is. K-Solo thanks for always showing her true love."

classy_merciey said:

"This was who VDM wanted to crush her career? I laugh in my dialect You cannot bring down who the hand of the Lord rests on. I celebrate you my woman."

evansmegaofficial said:

"Observation pls There is no word like just wen it comes to worshiping God So next time ormit that word just."

angel_glamor2025 wrote:

"This is massive,God bless you mama Charis,thanks for raising the banner of jesus and sharing the love of christ. You're indeed a blessing to this generation."

techcified said:

"If I see her too I can fly."

ministerchigo commented:

"The power voice I celebrate Grace ma."

Why Pastor Blessed faced backlash

Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Chinwo's husband found himself in the middle of an online backlash.

This came after he penned a tribute to slain American activist Charlie Kirk. He described Kirk as a man of conviction, courage, and dignity who never wavered in his beliefs, regardless of opposition.

