Nollywood actress Amarachi Igidimbah has given an update on some street boys she tried to render assistance to

The actress revealed she registered one of the boys as an apprentice in a mechanic workshop, but he failed to show up, giving excuses

She revealed she also gave money to others and started pure water selling business for them, but their focus was on something else

Nigerian actress Amarachi Igidimbah made a video where she expressed her disappointment with some boys she tried to take off the street to better their lives.

The actress revealed she didn’t want to share the updates about the boys until some people sent a message to her about abandoning them the way some celebrities do.

Actress Amarachi said she wasted her money. Credit: @amarachiigidimbah

Source: Instagram

Amarachi said she sent one of the boys to a mechanic workshop to learn as an apprentice only to get there and she was told he didn’t show up.

In a lengthy statement, the actress said the boys have instead been causing mischief on the streets.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

An extract from her statement read:

”The one on a clean hair cut is the one that made me register him as apprentice at a mechanic workshop, I don’t want to mention how much I spent’, I gave him money to clean up , feeding money , and also asked my sister to go buy him new clothes ,the 2nd day after his resumption I went to check on him at the workshop and was told he didn’t come ,so I drove to interbua(the spot I met them ) to look for him , he saw me and tried hiding but I already saw him ,only for me to hear from one of them later that he said he wanted to go to Benin and learn ‘yahoo’ that he wasn’t interested in being a mechanic , a job he made me waste my time and money on.”

See the post below:

The actress disclosed that three people out of the five that she set up pure water business for already abandoned everything and ran away to Benin to continue their street life.

She added that everybody that looks needy is in need.

Lady blows a kiss at street boy hawking through a glass window

Mixed reactions trailed a video of a young lady blowing kisses to a young boy hawking in traffic.

The short video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram started with the lady in the back seat of a car recording herself.

Suddenly, the lad with his wares appeared by her window and joined in. She seemed to welcome the idea of doing the recording with a stranger as she allowed him to make funny faces for the camera.

Source: Legit.ng