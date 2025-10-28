Uche Ogbodo has reacted to the video made by actres maureen Solomon after her BBL

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has reacted to a video made by her colleague, Maureen Solomon, after she underwent surgery.

The mother of three had also gone under the knife to work on her body and shared videos of her recovery process online, speaking about the hospital where the procedure took place.

Reacting to the video, Maureen stated that actresses who consider themselves role models should not be making such videos, as it could give the impression that children may undergo such procedures.

In response, Uche blasted her senior colleague, saying she was aware of the kind of life Maureen lived before she disappeared from the public eye.

Uche Ogbodo stated that Maureen had an hourglass figure and was often not wearing clothes. She added that even pants weren’t her choice back in the day.

Uche Ogbodo shares more about Maureen

In the recording, the movie maker, who lost valuables to robbers a few months ago, also claimed that Maureen was a heavy smoker on movie sets, calling her the "mother of decadence" in those days.

Uche asked how she was a bad example to the youth, questioning whether undergoing a BBL or other body procedures was truly a bad thing.

She called Maureen a hypocrite for her video and continued discussing various beauty procedures for women.

She emphasized that people were free to choose whatever works for them and warned Maureen to leave her alone to live her life.

How fans reacted to Uche Ogbodo's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by uche Ogbodo in response to her colleague. Here are comments below:

@chinny_isaac reacted:

"Uche you took this too far.. and I don’t expect it from someone of your caliber… I don’t think Maureen took it this way if am to say… peace and love tho."

@prettychicocoa20 commented:

"Aunty Uche,even back in the days,you were never a saint too,so be calming down and understand the angle she’s coming from."

@chichiadile wrote:

"This girl didn’t even understand the points Maureen Solomon was trying to make."

@j_funmi shared:

"Please why are you stressing yourself explaining, I love your courage, if I have the money I will do surgery to reduce my tummy, I'll even replace my lost teeth, make money come first."

Uche Ogbodo calls May Edochie's fans witche

Legit.ng previously reported that Uche Ogbodo ranted about the actions of May Edochie’s fans towards her online. She made a series of posts about May and her supporters, accusing them of persistently taunting her.

Uche referred to them as witches, stating that they could not lure her into their covens.

However, many disagreed with her remarks and went on to share their own perspectives on her posts.

