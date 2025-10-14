The Yoruba movie niche of Nollywood has lost a veteran actress in the person of Iya Ile Okan, as actor Kunle Afod made the announcement

The veteran actress's death comes barely a few months after Kunle Afod visited her residence in Ogun State

The news of Iya Ile Okan's death has evoked emotions from fans and followers on social media

Nollywood actor Kunle Afod announced the heartbreaking passing of veteran actress Iya Ile Okan in a social media post on Tuesday, October 14.

Afod expressed his grief as he simply wrote in the caption:

"We finally lost her. May her perfect soul continue to rest in peace. Iya Ile Okan. It’s a final wrap."

The actor, known for creating videos where he visits veteran stars in the Yoruba movie industry, had also reached out to Iya Ile Okan a number of times in the past, including extending kindness to the late actress.

In August, Afod visited the actress at her residence in Ogun State, where she opened up about her health condition. Iya Ile Okan also recounted how she fell and how she had been spending on medical expenses.

The actor, in a caption of the old video, had written:

"Iya Ile Okan really needs God’s intervention."

The social media post Kunle Afod shared announcing the death of veteran actress Iya Ile Okan is below:

The old video of Iya Ile Okan opening up about her health condition to Kunle Afod is below:

Celebs, fans mourn Iya Ile Okan

Legit.ng captured some reactions from celebrities and fans, as many penned tributes to the late veteran actress. Read the comments below:

basiratadenike23 said:

"May God, the owner of our soul, be pleased with you, Mama

officialspidersaheed reacted:

"May her gentle soul rest in peace."

mrportable_harejan said:

"Hnmmmm agba osugbo kan tunti fowo osu le le haaa may her soul rest in peace."

officialsholakosoko said:

"May her soul rest in peace."

house_of_zahreed reacted:

"May her soul rest in peace. Well done @kunleafod you did your very best, eyin naa dagba daada lagbara olorun."

taiwoangel reacted:

"The last time you posted her, I knew she wasn't going to make it cos it was her last age, the moment the whole eyes was swollen and body , I knew it, the only advice I had in my heart for was to eat , sleep and pray to make heaven, may her soul rest in perfect peace."

olashako7 said:

"Jesu.. it's well. May God comfort her family and loves ones . May her soul rest in peace."

ismo_4u commented:

"May her soul rest well. Well done Mr Kunle . You are truly rear gem .You did your bit while she was alive. May God almighty continue to bless you."

