Aunty Ramota Thrills Fans With Gwo Gwo Ngwo Challenge, They React:”E Reach Her Turn She Scatter Leg”
- Small sized actress Aunty Ramota has joined the viral Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge and captured the hearts of her fans
- The actress was seen in the company of skit maker Dare Small Saamu displaying their talent in the dance challenge
- At a point, Aunty Ramota almost fell as passer bys laughed at how she raised her leg while attempting the challenge
Petite actress Ramota Adetu, better known as Aunty Ramota, has displayed her skills while joining the bandwagon of her colleagues trying out the Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge.
The lady, who was rumoured to have undergone BBL, was seen with a skit maker known as Dare Small Saamu in the viral recording.
As Aunty Ramota attempted to jump, she almost fell in the process, she had to hold unto the green bag in her hand so it would not fall off.
Passer bys who saw Aunty Ramota busted into laugher as they watched her attempt the viral dance challenge.
Recall that Skit maker Brain Jotter was the first to start the challenge, and he promised to give the veteran singer, Mike Ejeagha, who sang the song, some millions of naira. A few other celebrities have also attempted the dance challenge.
See the video here:
How fans reacted to the video of Aunty Ramota's dance challenge
Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video of Aunty Ramota and her dance challenge. Here are some of the comments below:
@fresh_lekhas:
"If she fall down. You are in trouble."
@_estherpalmer:
"Bless her.
@its_popzz:
"Wetin Lenny Yoro dey find with aunty Romota."
@big_mama963:
"Dont disturb my aunty Ramata."
@iamranny_:
"Ila Aaunty Ramota."
@always_connects:
"Her Bata no balance she no fit do am well."
@atinukeaolat:
"This Dare na one problematic child of Aunty Ramota. Sha no let her fall yakata."
@iam_tife:
"Sha no fall."
@hamzyolanrewaju7:
"U no day disappoint."
Aunty Ramota shows off look
Legit.ng had reported that reactions had trailed a new clip of Aunty Ramota after she was seen at a film location waiting to take up a role.
In the video, her backside looked bigger than usual, and fans were surprised at her new look.
This came after she denied going under the knife despite her picture on a hospital stretcher, which went viral.
