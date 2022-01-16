An Instagram blog called Goldmyne TV has incurred the wrath of Nigerians over a post it made on businessman Obi Cubana

The blog reposted a video from the page of the nightlife entrepreneur with a caption that many found offensive

Goldmyne said Obi and his wife were dancing to God after their ordeal with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

Businessman Obi Cubana shared a video showing the moment he was worshipping God at an event he attended with his wife.

The couple stood beside each other as the sang and danced to the song being sang by the worship leader. In the caption that accompanied the post, Obi noted that the event was a friend's 40th birthday

Obi Cubana and his wife praising God at his friend's party. Photos: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

However, an IG blog called Goldmyne TV reposted Obi video and captioned it with:

"Obi Cubana in serious worship after ordeal at NDLEA."

In their caption, Goldmyne linked the businessman's dancing video to his NDLEA ordeal and that did not go down well with Nigerians who have a soft spot for Obi.

Check out the video and the caption below:

Nigerians react

ste_vano31:

"This is a senseless post..his brother turned 40 and he took his wife along..what is wrong in him praising God. Abeg make una leave Obi alone!"

elma_gold:

"You guys should go and investigate tinubu and the bullion van."

okehonyekachichukwuemeka:

"Very useless post! They should come out and tell us what they found on him exactly, ndi ara... Let them be thorough with their work before coming online abeg."

olamilekan_tf:

"It’s so scary been popular with all this Untrained bloggers spreading speculations always."

c___newman:

"So make him no worship?"

emcee_blaqout:

"Una too like whala make person no worship his creator."

dcxvvii:

"Very insensitive caption.. you should do better."

agalirita:

"Too get money Good ooo why camera come focuse on obi."

Obi Cubana speaks about his NDLEA ordeal

Obi Cubana opened up on his grilling with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over links with drug dealers in countries like Malaysia and India.

Speaking on his time at the NDLEA office, Obi revealed that he spent 4 days and 3 nights in detention but didn't feel bad because he knew the agency would do a thorough job.

On the allegations levelled against him of receiving money from drug dealers, Obi Cubana said he can never do such as it negates his covenant with God. He absolved the agency of witch hunting but frowned at his linking with drugs.

Source: Legit.ng