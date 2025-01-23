A Nigerian lady has expressed disappointment at her date after seeing the kind of vehicle he came in

The disappointed lady said she was speechless when she saw the car and shared the next action she took

While some people funnily defended the man, saying he was a rich person in disguise, others mocked his car

A lady, @fayibaby, has lamented online over the car her date came to pick her up in.

"POV: Your date came to pick you with 2030 model Benz," words layered on a video of the car she posted on TikTok.

She said she was speechless on seeing the car. Photo Credit: @fayibaby

Source: TikTok

According to @fayibaby, she was speechless when she saw the car and told a netizen that she had to call a cab instead of going with him in the old Benz whip he came in.

Her video went viral on the social media platform. When someone in the comment section shaded the lady, saying she should have gone on the date in her car, she replied:

"If he did not say he wanted to come and pick me, I would have come with my car."

Mixed reactions trailed the video she posted, with some people jocularly coming to the man's defence.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail the man's car

ondo state surprise planner said:

"He’s a rich man, he just testing if you love poor man like in Nigeria movies."

Lavado fácil said:

"That’s vintage 😂 Omo the way I will smile eeeeh!! To me it’s cute."

M.A Bamidele said:

"If you know what it takes to maintain those cars you will know he has money."

I’m single😂 said:

"Good for you😂😂😂 as everybody plan Dey single for 2025 , Na u Dey find date."

DIAMOND said:

"Na billionaire wen Dey disguises just hold an tight."

danny said:

"Na dis benz dem use collect my babe that year...omo."

Chi~mezirim 🍭🎀❤️ said:

"Chill maybe he’s disguising to know if you truly love him."

Bammysbeauty said:

"Expensive car 😂😂No be me and you go enter this car."

Sweetness🥰 said:

"Nah billionaire prince when Dey look for wife oh, if you like take am play."

PAIN 😔 💔😭 said:

"See as I dey laugh 😂😂😂😂 sorry guys it's because I'm single and I can't relate to this sh.it."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady was disappointed after seeing the car her online boyfriend used to pick her up.

Lady disappointed over online boyfriend's car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was disappointed after seeing her online boyfriend's car.

The two had been dating online until they finally met, and her excitement was punctured by the kind of vehicle the man came in. According to the lady, he had decided to pick her up for their first date.

When he arrived, the vehicle he came in was not quite what she had expected. She took to TikTok to show the interior of the vehicle. Her camera panned around to show a look of disappointment on her face.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng