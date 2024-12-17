Veteran Nigerian actress Stella Damasus has shared glimpses from her late husband Jaiye Aboderin's 20th remembrance

The event was held in memory of her late husband with whom she had two children, Angelica and Isabela

Stella noted that she looked forward to the event and that she was glad that it was indeed a success

Nigerian social media users were happy to see Stella Damsus finally share glimpses of her late husband, Jaiye Aboderin's 20th remembrance.

The actress inherited an N3.5 billion trust fund left for her two children by her ex-husband, which left social media buzzing.

Stella Damasus hold a remembrance ceremony for her ex-husband. Credit: @stelladamsus

She took to her official social media page and shared a video of her kids' father's remembrance event.

Stella wrote:

"A first look into my late husband’s 20th rememberance event on the 10th of December 2024. My girls @izzybelleimages @angelicatooni and I have been talking about this and planning for many years now and we are so grateful to God for not only making it possible, but also making it a success. Thank you to everyone who came to honor the memory of Jaiyejeje Aboderin."

"20 years later and you could still feel the genuine love everyone had for him. Special thanks to my family for supporting me, my Gboleee @k8henshaw for mc’ing the event, the Queen of events @funkekut for putting together such a beautiful, elegant and memorable event, Uncle Ben @benogbeiwi and the Adrenaline band and my amazing Sis @schullzz66 . God bless you all for celebrating with me and my girls ♥️🙏🏾."

Reactions to Stella Damasus' post

@debolalagos:

"Gods watchful eyes continues to be upon you and your beautiful daughters."

@sadbinadgreat:

"A perfect blend off loss and gratitude 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 So inspiring sis ❤️."

@angelicatooni:

"This is so precious!! @funkekut thank you so much for putting this beautiful event together💜💜."

@raiyan_inspires:

"May His soul continue to rest in perfect peace dear @stelladamasus."

@thejoyfuladenike:

"AuntyStells!!!!!!! I bet he couldn’t be any prouder of you and your girls!"

@carina.jacob:

"May his soul continue to rest in peace 🕊️🕊️."

@draymikeal:

"A beautiful remembrance,we cried,laughed and danced ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Stella Damasus’ daughter graduates

Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress Stella Damasus’ second daughter, Angelica, graduated from an Ivy League university in America.

Taking to social media, the movie star shared a series of photos of her daughter as she announced her great feat.

Many netizens had difficulty differentiating between mother and daughter as they pointed out their striking resemblance.

