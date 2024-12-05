Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has returned to Nigeria after many years of living in the United States

The mother of two recently marked the 20th death anniversary of her late husband, Jaiye Aboderin, and she visited his grave with her daughters

The Aboderin's family allegedly set up a trust fund for his daughters, and the details of its worth unsettled some fans who shared their reasons

Nigerian actress Stella Damasus reportedly collected N3.5 billion from the trust fund her late husband Jaiye Aboderin's family set up for their daughters.

According to blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK), the movie star recently relocated to Nigeria from the use and collected the money her late husband's family kept.

Stella Damasus' daughters reportedly get billions of naira from the family of herlate husband. Image credit: @goldenicons @stelladamasus

Source: Instagram

SDK claimed that after Jaiye died, the Aboderin family opened a trust fund named the Estate of Jaiye Aboderin and fixed an account for Jaiye's two daughters in a bank.

The money accumulated to N3.5 billion in 2024 and the actress, who has been living in the United States, relocated to the country to access the funds.

SDK's sources confirmed that the Aboderins were no longer signatories to the account, and the money now belongs to Stella's daughters, who are adults. However, their mother will supervise the account.

Jaiye died of a heart attack on December 3, 2004, while playing basketball. Stella recently visited his graveside with her daughters as she remembered him 20 years after his death.

See SDK's post below:

Reactions to Stella Damasus' billions from the Aboderins

Check out some of the reactions to the alleged trust fund the Aboderin's family had for Stella Damasus' daughters below:

@chefshadybalo:

"And why’s this online? Considering the insecurity in Nigeria."

@meruche212:

"With the kind of insecurity that plagues Nigeria, you report this?"

@icynthiaada:

"Marry from a good family!!! E get why. That’s an Odogwu in live and death .May God continue to rest his soul and bless his family."

@officialqueenpecky:

"The family member tried o, the man did well for his children. God bless the Aboderin family. She better thank them kneeling down because family wey go down like this no reach two o."

Stella Damasus marks late husband's death anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Stella showed her emotions as she remembered her late husband, Jaiye Aboderin, 20 years after he passed away.

She visited the grave of the deceased with her two grown daughters, and they spoke glowingly about him.

The movie star noted that it was not an easy experience as she thanked her family and friends who supported her.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng