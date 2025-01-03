Ayo Olaiya as one of the actors spotted enjoying himself at K1's all white party which took place recently

The movie star was seen with teen actress, Fisayo Abebi at the event and many had things to say about them

In a video sighted online, they were standing close to each other and danced at a point on the red carpet during the event

A video has captured how Nollywood actor, Ayo Olaiya had fun during K1 De Ultimate's All White Party which took place recently.

Legit.ng had reported that the veteran singer had organised an All White Party where a lot of celebrities were in attendance and many were dragged because of their dress sense.

Ayo Olaiya., Fisayo Abesi's video go viral. Photo credit@fisayoabebi

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds online, Olaiya also grace the occasion and was seen having fun during the ceremony.

He was sighted with teen actress, Fisayomi Olamide Amodemaja, better known as Fisayo Abebi.

The two of them were too close for comfort as they stood beside each other and were getting somehow romantic during the event.

At some points, they were both smiling at each other as they danced on the red carpet.

Reactions trail Fisayo Abebi's dress

The teen star was wearing a long white gown with a long opening at the front. She was trying to cover the open place because it was very close of her personal part.

Fans frowned at the act as they shared their observation about the dress.

The Nollywood actor, who lost his brother years ago, wore a black trouser and white top.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Ayo Olaiya's video

Netizens reacted to the video of the two actors at the party. Here are some of the comments below:

@kvng__phyzah:

"Ah. All shall be well."

@omotoye.modupeoluwa:

"Iyen Iwo nor omo yi toor afi suru bayi oo."

@emerald2lov:

"To be candid, what kind of cloth is this ,at your young age? Infact o lagbara ."

@yehmhi_002:

"Hmmm, na wa oo."

@hardayjorke:

"It's nice thou but the outfit is too exposing my observation but not really my business."

@sephunmee_:

"What is this closeness for? A teenage girl n a grown man or are they family?"

@hawa_beautyworld:

"No one is posting what I’m thinking."

@meedaeeee:

"But if Ayo dey date dis girl ko bad oo."

@unusual_jisorlar:

"How old is this girl gangan…. Hummm."

@mopelola_:

"Hummm, make this brother no be agbaya sha."

Ayo Olaiya's react over wife's gift

Legit.ng had reported that the actor in the Yoruba movie genre was celebrated by his dear wife a few months ago.

Olaiya got a brand-new Lexus from his dear wife, Adunni, and video of the beautiful gift was sighted online. In the clip, on the actor's page, some people delivered the white car decorated with a blue sash to him as well as a sweet message from his wife.

He couldn't hide his shock and excitement at the same time, as he looked at the key for a long time before collecting it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng