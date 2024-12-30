Actress Ada Kirikiri has shared a video of her with veteran actress Patience Ozokwo at a movie location

Upcoming actress Uche Treasure, better known as Ada Kirikiri, has warmed hearts with a display of generosity towards Nollywood veteran Patience Ozokwo with a gift on a movie set.

Ada Kirikiri, who had earlier warmed hearts with her visit to Pete Edochie, was on a movie set with Patience Ozokwo, among others.

A clip from her shared video showed the moment Patience marched out with colleagues in matching pyjama outfits.

Ada Kirikiri could be seen in another clip singing Patience's praises as she presented a bag of rice and a live goat as a token of appreciation.

The upcoming actress also admired Patience's talent, adding that working with her on the same set was an honour.

Patience, who was stunned by Ada Kirikiri's display, couldn't help but hug the youngster.

Hailing Patience, Ada Kirikiri wrote in her caption:

"You are a blessing to our Generation and it pleases my heart anytime I get to be in sane set with you!!"

Watch Ada Kirikiri's video with Patience Ozokwo below:

Reactions to Ada Kirikiri's video with Patience Ozokwo

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

symply_nimoh:

"This girl has discovered the key to success."

queenethedet13:

"Awwwnnn so adorable the Lord continue to bless and keep."

sochi_infiniti:

"God bless you so much @uchetreasure_ it’s my first time comment on your post but I must say… I enjoy every bit of what you do and also your humility is amazing. You shall be honored."

chelseageee:

"Your humility is truly remarkable! God bless your parents for doing such an amazing job raising you. God bless you for this."

Source: Legit.ng