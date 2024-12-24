Dakore Egbuson-Akande shared glamorous family pictures featuring herself, her husband, and their two adorable daughters, all dressed to impress in their festive outfits.

The pictures showed the family in the atmosphere of the Christmas and New Year festive seasons

Social media users have praised the family's looks, with many applauding their style and wishing them a merry Christmas

Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande has shared stunning pictures of herself and family members.

The series of pictures posted on the Instagram handle of the Multiple award-winning filmmaker and brand ambassador showed her, her husband, and two kids.

Actress Dakore Egbuson and her family in Christmas photoshoot. Credit: @Dakoreea

Source: Instagram

While the actress was dressed in a long gown with a satin silk fabric on her shoulder, her husband wore a navy blue suit with a pair of brown shoes. Her two female children were dressed in a white ground and satin silk fabric gown with makeup on.

The radiant pictures show the family are in the euphoria of Christmas already, with beautiful interior Christmas designs and gift packages surrounding them.

See the post below:

Fans applaud Dakore’s family pictures

Fans of the movie maker and social media users have lauded the looks of the family in the pictures.

See their response below:

@gbemioo

They are so grown now! Wow! Beautiful family

@nikenna_o

Your girls are grown. Merry Christmas fabulous Akandes

@moabudu

Such a beautiful picture ❤️❤️❤️. All my love

@lindaosifo

So beautiful. merry Christmas mama

@yolandaokereke

Awwwwwwwww this is beautiful

@reviews_withgina

Awwww lovely. The first and second slide

@iamshaffybello

Beautiful. Seasons Greetings to you and yours darling.

@official_mcpearl

I am saving these photos to replicate with my husband and kids , when I have them. Best Christmas pictures so far!

@mos_empire

Merry Christmas my beautiful screen goddess. The girls are growing so fast. Love to you and your beautiful family

@queen_sheba_tv

Merry Christmas. May celebration never depart from your house hold

@temidyre

Fabulous indeed, dear. Love u guys.

@onyinyepascaline

@dakoreea my darling sister Biko nwanne do Xmas for me and my kids

@jmk_fabrics

Beautiful and blessed family, your princesses are all grown 😍 compliment of the season to you all

@owensarena

See me smiling mumuishly on these lovely picture

Dakore shares pictures of grown daughters

In August 2024, Legit.ng reported that actress Dakore shared lovely visuals of her two grown daughters with her family on social media.

She added Asake’s new ‘Active' featuring American rapper Travis Scott as background music to the posts shared.

The actress captioned the post as “Life Lately is Active! #dakorians” with a compilation of some of the fun moments she has shared with her mini-selves.

