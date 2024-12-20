TikTok star Jarvis 'Jadrolita' has blocked her love interest Peller, who is currently out of the country, on WhatsApp

This comes as details of Peller's WhatsApp message with his fans emerged online following a video of him with a young lady

The reports of Jarvis blocking Peller on WhatsApp have spurred reactions as it comes a few weeks after their alleged engagement

Skit maker Hamzat Habeeb, aka Peller, and his love interest Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, also known as Jarvis, have stirred up another drama after the latter blocked the former on WhatsApp.

Peller, during a conversation with his fans on WhatsApp, revealed that he could no longer see Jarvis' display pictures and messages.

However, he promised to settle their differences when he returned to Nigeria. He shared how he had advised her against going on a live session alone until her face was completely healed.

However, some netizens suggested that Peller's recent video with a lady outside the country was the reason for Jarvis' action.

See screenshot of Peller's message on WhatsApp below:

Below is a video of Peller with a lady in the UK.

In related news, Jarvis reacted to the viral engagement between her and Peller, stating that he gave her a promise ring.

Netizens react as Jarvis blocks Peller

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Jarvis' action, read them below:

idahosa_jr:

"Na sis babe carry peller go UK ???"

izuwears_official:

"I taught Jarvis say na promise ring peller give am not engagement,let her move on na."

one_sammy08:

"e sweet me die."

verifiedkizzy226:

"Nothing vex girls pass sey dem see you with babe wey fine pass dem."

anuoluwapo199:

"You do this to Jarvis lol."

bvan_111:

"That boy never see life he rush go dey engage woman he never even enjoy life travel around before making a choice."

franklypaull:

"The girl don't like him."

stan_uzochi_168:

"That girl don't love peller, you will see she will take this as a big opportunity and excuse to leave him."

Peller and Jarvis visit Davido's house

In other reports via Legit.ng Jarvis and Peller visited Davido's house for a TikTok live session.

The duo were seen outside Davido's building discussing their visit to the singer's apartment.

A clip also showed Peller teasing Jarvis about her presence, who said she was there to see Davido's wife, Chioma.

