Nigerian singers Peter and Paul Okoye of PSquare group appear to have ended the rift between them, to the surprise of fans

Just recently, the twin brothers were spotted chilling together with popular hypeman Poco Lee, on his Snapchat

The video went viral on social media and raised a series of comments from fans of the PSquare music stars

Nigerian singers Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye of PSquare group are back in the news after appearing to finally end their beef.

The twin brothers, who fell out this year after making messy claims about misappropriating funds against each other, seem to have finally put their bad blood behind them.

Just recently, celebrity hypeman Iweh Pascal Odinaka, aka Poco Lee, posted a series of videos on his Snapchat account, one of which captured the PSquare brothers chilling with him.

Nigerians react to video of Peter and Paul Okoye hanging out together. Photos: @Iamkingrudy, @peterpsquare

In the viral video, the PSquare brothers rocked similar outfits as they posed for Poco Lee’s camera and hailed the celebrity hypeman.

See the video below:

Reactions as PSquare brothers Peter and Paul hang out together

Poco Lee’s Snapchat video of PSquare’s Peter and Paul Okoye hanging out together went viral online and raised reactions from netizens. Several were excited about the twins’ reconciliation, while others blasted the PSquare brothers.

Read their comments below:

fynie001:

“I would be the happiest. Peace please.”

the.xoxose:

“Aww Mary Slessor will be so happy 😍😂.”

being_ngodoo:

“😍 Thank you Jesus, again.”

sikemiii:

“Shameful twins.”

Anozie_kenneth:

“They were not fighting before..al na PR moves to announce new song.”

Im__sheilaaa:

“Best thing I’ve seen today 💃💃💃love it 👏.”

Iam_degeal:

“The most Unstable twins ever.”

bankybrown:

“Na Pocolee is the peacemaker for that industry 👏.”

t7rc2018:

“Bipolar Brotherhood!!”

Akpajosephine:

“You all think they will become enemies for life? 😂😂😂😂 Make una dey play.”

soloblinkz:

“You see these two, e go really hard before person go understand them.”

chayioma_:

“I am tired of expressing happiness over their settlement. As soon as I express my happiness they go back to quarreling.”

ddem24:

“Confused twins.”

thereal_beebee:

“Y’all better wrap it up.”

Chi_beke_chi:

“Make dem just avoid that their elder brother.”

segun.adegoke:

“Good for them.”

comedian_freemouth:

“Blood na blood.”

Paul Okoye sends message to Peter

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye of P-Square continued to address his issues with his twin brother, Peter, on social media.

Rudeboy went live on Instagram, and a snippet from the session made the rounds online.

In the emotional clip, he questioned his twin brother, and netizens reacted to it by dropping their hot takes.

