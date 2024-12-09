Funke Akindele has appreciated D'banj for helping her during her project when it was not so comfortable for him

In a video making the rounds online, she said that the singer was supposed to travel for work but couldn't because of her

She disclosed what it took to ensure D'banj was present on the set of Everybody Loves Jenifa

A video has captured how Nollywood actress Funke Akindele showed appreciation to Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D'banj.

Legit.ng had reported that Akindele had featured some notable singers in her new project Everybody Loves Jenifa. The likes of Lagbaja and D'banj were part of the project.

Funke Akindele speaks about D'banj. Photo credit@iambangelee/@funkejenifaakindele

In a video making the rounds online, the actress was sen speaking glowingly about D'banj and how he came to be part of the project.

According to her, the singer who asked for forgiveness from ex-Mo'Hits members left his own project to help her.

Akindele speaks about Dbanj

In the recording, the high grossing moviemaker disclosed that D'banj called his management that he will not be able to travel again.

She added that the Koko Master said he was coming to support his sister on her project.

Stating further, Akindele noted that D'banj didn't collect money from her to feature in Everybody Loves Jenifa.

Watch the video here:

How fans reacted to Funke Akindele's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

Singer Falz speaks about Funke Akindele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the singer had spoken about his relationship with Funke Akindele while granting an interview.

He said Akindele reached out to him to be part of the cast of Jenifa' Diary a few years ago.

Falz praised the moviemaker for her good qualities and disclosed that he has never met anyone like her in the Nigerian movie industry

