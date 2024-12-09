Funke Akindele is trending for her latest movie Everybody Loves Jenifa and her look has become a topic of discussion

In a video, she shared how she felt about the premiere of her movie and opened up about her outfit and accessories

She revealed the name of her stylist and other people who made her look glamorous for the much-talked-about event

Everybody Loves Jenifa is the brainwork of actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele. For the premiere of the movie on Sunday, December 8, 2024, she rocked a stunning outfit and accessories.

She said she felt good at the event and spoke about her outfit. The fashionista said celebrity stylist Somo by Somo designed her attire while she got her earrings from Boz Jewellery.

Funke Akindele shows off her glamarous look at Everybody Loves Jenifa. Image credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous blockbuster queen gave credit to Element Oil for how her skin looked. She also revealed that she got her shoes from J. Renee.

Aside from showing off her look in a video shared by @lagospaparazi, she was seen with actor and singer Folarin Falana, aka Falz, in a romantic mood. This caused a suspension by their fans.

Watch Funke's video below:

Reactions to Funke Akindele's looks at premiere

Check out some of the reactions to Funke Akindele's look at Everybody Loves Jenifa's movie premiere below:

@njor_janet:

"This two should just kiss in the name of Jesus."

@everythingwithgoodchy:

"You are a good businesswoman, with Falz by her side? She gat us talking and movie will trend more. I love her."

@__m_o_l_a_:

"My mama no dey do rubbish abeg."

@trendsbydiidi__:

"The star of the second, minute, hour, moment, she’s a star baby."

@vanessa_skye_16:

"The dress @somobysomo you killed it."

@pweetymega:

"She looks amazing. See her sweet outfit. I love @funkejenifaakindele."

Falz speaks glowingly about Funke Akindele

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funke had premiered her long-awaited movie Everybody Loves Jenifa and it had the big names in the entertainment industry in attendance.

Singer D'banj and his colleague Falz have been supportive throughout the promotion of the movie project.

They were in attendance at the movie premiere and they spoke about who Funke Akindele meants to them.

Source: Legit.ng