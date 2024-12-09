Nigerian actress Funke Akindele's recent blockbuster Everybody Loves Jenifa has taken over the internet

The movie premiere held on December 8 saw an array of top industry personalities present to support the energetic filmmaker

A video captured the moment renowned Afrobeats icon Lagbaja thrilled guests with a rendition of some of his throwback songs, triggering reactions online

It was an exhilarating night on December 8 in Lagos as cast, crew, and fans of Funke Akindele's much-anticipated Nollywood blockbuster "Everybody Loves Jenifa" gathered for the film's premiere.

The premiere took place at the Filmhouse Lekki IMAX, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Nancy Isime, Patience Ozokwor, Layi Wasabi, Stan Nze, Chimezie Imo, Omowumi Dada, and the multi-talented Falz the Bad Guy.

Lagbaja made a grand appearance at Everybody Loves Jenifa's movie premiere. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @lagbaja

Source: Instagram

Videos from the after-party captured the thrilling moment renowned Afrobeats icon Bisade Ologunde, best known as Lagbaja, shook the crowd with his throwback hits.

The music star performed an array of his popular songs while Funke and her guests danced to the nostalgic rhythms.

A part of the viral clip showed Lagbaja sharing a brief time with the celebrant on the dance floor as the people around cheered at the captivating moment.

Fans and netizens react to Lagbaja's performance

tammybristol1:

"I really love how Jennifer dresses! Always choosing the best outfits for her body type."

oreofechayil:

"This is Sege and Jennifer not Falz and Funke."

diamondbloghub:

"Lagbaja 🎺 the Icon musicians for the Big girls 👧 and boys."

orobomesah:

"Lagbaja is an exemplary individual and he has a razor sharp mind that makes him outstanding."

fearnotbroka:

"How we won even no if na still the old lagbaja self Abi na new one."

tiana_cookie_:

"It’s been decades and we still haven’t seen his face."

that_queenclaudia:

"See standard abeg."

its__aabii:

"This is giving You will respect me by fire by force."

alice_chatter:

"You sure say na lagbaja be this real lagbaja no short like this."

