The United States Embassy in Nigeria issued a public reminder on 17 July via its official X (formerly Twitter) account, clarifying a common misconception about the duration of stay permitted for international visitors entering the United States.

According to the embassy, the length of time a traveller is allowed to remain in the country is determined by a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer at the port of entry, not by the expiration date printed on the visa.

The embassy emphasised that a visa merely grants permission to travel to a U.S. port of entry and request entry, but does not guarantee the duration of stay.

Travellers urged to check I-94 admit until date’ online

The embassy advised all visa holders to verify their authorised stay by checking their I-94 form, which records the “Admit Until Date” assigned by the CBP officer upon arrival.

This date indicates the deadline by which the visitor must depart the United States.

In its post, the embassy stated:

“Reminder! The length of time an international visitor is allowed to stay in United States is determined by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer upon your arrival, NOT your visa expiration date. To see how long you can stay, check your I-94 (admit until date) at i94.cbp.dhs.gov.”

The clarification comes amid ongoing confusion among travellers who mistakenly equate visa validity with authorised stay duration.

The embassy reiterated that the visa’s expiration date only reflects the timeframe within which a traveller may seek entry, not how long they may remain in the country.

Understanding US visa entry rules

In response to a frequently asked question, “I have a U.S. visa. How long can I stay in the United States?”, the embassy explained:

“A U.S. visa allows you travel to a U.S. port of entry and request permission to enter. How long you are allowed to stay in the United States is not your visa’s expiration date. The CBP officer determines your ‘Admit Until Date’ upon your arrival and you can check the date by which you must depart online at i94.cbp.dhs.gov.”

The embassy’s advisory is part of its ongoing efforts to ensure that Nigerian travellers are well-informed about U.S. immigration procedures and avoid potential overstays that could affect future travel eligibility.

