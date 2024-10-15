Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson Okojie’s only son, Henry, has clocked the milestone age of 10

On October 15, 2024, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to post a series of lovely photos of the celebrant

Several of Mercy Johnson’s fans and celebrity colleagues, including Funke Akindele and others, joined in the celebration

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has taken to social media to share the news of her son, Henry’s 10th birthday.

The movie star’s lookalike son turned the milestone age on October 15, 2024, and Mercy Johnson celebrated him in style.

Fans react as Mercy Johnson celebrates son's 10th birthday. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The mum of four posted a series of lovely photos of the birthday boy, and she accompanied it with a caption that showed praise for him.

According to the movie star, Henry was her heart and her superhero. She also said words of prayers to God for him. Mercy Johnson wrote:

“Henry is 10❤️😜 My Son , My Heart , My Smile , My Love , My Superhero…Mummy’s Bestie is 10…Lord, do that which only you can do in his life BirthdayBoy.”

See her post below:

Fans celebrate Mercy Johnson’s son’s birthday

Legit.ng gathered some of the well wishes from Mercy Johnson’s fans and celebrity colleagues for her son’s birthday. Read them below:

Funkejenifaakindele:

“Oluwaseun. The Lord will always abide with them all. Happy birthday Henry ❤️ omo Daddy.”

officialngoziezeh:

“Happy birthday my handsome son😍.”

georginaibeh:

“Happy birthday boy ❤️❤️❤️ . Keeping growing with love and be the best ❤️❤️❤️.”

eseyoma.s.w:

“Happy birthday to a Prince❤️.”

Officialsammyleennamdi:

“Happy Birthday Son !! Stay blessed always.”

stannze:

“Such a big boy 😊 Happy birthday Henry. Keep basking in God’s love.”

ucheelendu:

“Happy Birthday mummy’s big boy… keep growing in Grace son.”

isabelimobio:

“Happy birthday to my brave and smart boy God bless your new age son 🎉❤️🙏🏾.”

Wiluxuryevents:

“Wow so fast . Happy birthday Henry 😍.”

Aycomedian:

“Jesus! Now now? Happy birthday son🙌.”

Mercy Johnson speaks about Burna Boy, Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Johnson said she loves Burna Boy and Wizkid and can go to any extent for them.

Speaking further, she noted that jazz could not work for her because she was born with dreadlocks.

The actress made the statement while acting with Yvonne Jegede in a movie.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng