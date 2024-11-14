Skit maker Untouchable has paid a visit to veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu at his residence and shown him great love

In a recording making the rounds online, the funny man didn't go to Agu's house empty-handed but went with gifts

He made a promise to the actor before leaving the place, and Agu's wife showered prayer on the content creator

Content creator, Chibuike Gabriel, also known as Untouchable, has put a smile on the face of Nollywood legend, Chiwetalu Agu.

In a video posted by the skit maker, he went to the veteran's house to pay him a courtesy visit.

Chiwetalu Agu prays for comedian at his house. Photo credit@untouchable_comediess/@chiefchiwetaluagu

Source: Instagram

He gave the actor, who loves public show of affection with a wife, a bag of rice, carton of Indomie, vegetable oil, yam tubers and a bag of semolina.

Untouchable makes promise to Agu

Also in the recording, the skit maker noted that he was going to bring a doctor, who was good in the treatment of bone, to check Agu's leg.

He made the promise after Agu explained the ordeal he was passing through because of his legs.

Agu's wife prays in Igbo

Also in the clip, the actor's wife, who marked her birthday not long ago, showered prayer on Agu.

The movie star also praised Untouchable for his kindness.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Untouchable's video

Here are some of the comments of fans about the skit maker's video:

@iamsuccex:

"The way the wife goes along simply means that this man was a very sweet husband to her during his youthful age. Daddy you will live long for us Amen."

@nneomaukpabi:

"God bless you @untouchable_comediess, you will live long!!"

@sirwhyte43:

"Keep it real. Who go day for you nor go take off."

@mattfrank_comedy:

"More of God's Blessings and Favors."

@ruby_ojiakor:

"Thank you, Christmas came early."

@thinboy30:

"I Love this."

@trianteee001::

"May God granting your heart desire my dear may God give you what you deserve in the name of Jesus."

@lollydeeslim:

"Very good."

@razzy_huncho_yrn:

"God bless you @ontouchable_comediess ,you will live long and win big on big."

@lamboofficial.4:

"Make God in his infinite mercy continue to bless you more and more,you will live to witness your glory,and eat the fruit of your labor,you will see this year end in Jesus Christ Amen @untouchable_comediess."

@johnkelvine90:

"May God continue to bless you and God we continue to protect you and may God continue to guide you everywhere you go and grace of God be upon your life and for the amazing work you are doing God Almighty Will never let You down

Kunle Afod gifts Lere Paimo birthday gift

Legit.ng earlier reported that Afod had renovated the house of veteran actor Lere Paimo, who just turned 85 a few weeks ago.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, workers moved all the furnitures from the house and Afod replaced them with new ones.

The veteran actor prayed for Afod after regaining his composure when he saw what Afod had done in his house.

