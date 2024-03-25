Nigerian actor Williams Uchemba's 2-year-old daughter Chikamara Isabella wowed fans and netizens online

The Nollywood star and his family went out for a colleague's wedding when his daughter decided to have her moment

In the video, Chikamara left her parents to join a group of Igbo traditional performers as she danced in their midst

Nigerian actor Williams Uchemba's 2-year-old daughter Chikamara Isabella Uchemba stunned netizens online with a video of her at an event.

The content creator and his daily recently graced the wedding ceremony of one of his colleagues when his 2-year-old took off to join the group of Igbo traditional music troupe known as Ogene who were present at the occasion.

Williams Uchemba's 2-year-old daughter dances at wedding event. Credit: @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

Chikamara was lost in the groove to the point that she didn't get scared of the giant man walking with the aid of long sticks before her.

The little girl twirled to the beats of the local drum as her lovely pink gown magnified the rave she pulled off.

Gushing about his daughter's performance, Uchemba Wrote:

"Kamara's dance is premium."

See the video below:

Reactions trail Williams Uchemba's daughter's dance

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kachyvonne:

"Ahhhhh, so beautiful ❤️! It's Kamara's dance for me , she is the cutest."

satinbonnetsetal:

"Awww.... Congratulations @debyoscar I love your contents. Wishing you happy married lif."

preciouspamela79:

"Is the premium dance for me from my baby ❤..She killed the leg moves."

kceevaness:

"Anambra woman are the best argued with your keyboard."

qhizbeauty_world:

"Beautiful couple and family @williamsuchemba your wife and I are from same town(ALOR LONDON."

chisommaduike:

"The name of Kamara's dance is "kpakpangolo, kpangolo, udumeyi..."."

omabelle:

"Hold up Real quick, Alor London? My own Alor? Didn’t know your wife is my sister Wowwww."

worldpm1:

"You gave birth to a female version of yourself, What a beautiful Angel."

sweetscoopz_yogurt:

"Some children DNA can be such a wasteful thing to do I mean look at this mini uche."

How did Williams Uchemba get saved?

In a bid to motivate his fans and followers, Williams Uchemba shared a video where he spoke about his family background.

Uchemba said he was born into a family with so many generational curses.

He revealed that he was confused at some point in his life as nothing was working out for him. However, he revealed it all changed when he turned 14 and gave his life to Jesus Christ.

Source: Legit.ng