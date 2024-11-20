Queen Naomi's New Post Raises Speculations She's Back With Ooni, Photos Trend Online: "I'm so Happy"
- Queen Naomi, the former wife of Ooni of Ife, shared some new posts on her social media page that sparked curiosity online
- This came after the 31-year-old sweetly celebrated her four-year-old son with the monarch, Tdenikaro
- She has now released a royal photo shoot that paints a picture that she might be back with the king
Queen Naomi has raised speculation online concerning new pictures she shares on her official Instagram page.
Recall that the prophetess celebrated her son with Ooni of Ife, Tedenikaro, via her Instagram story on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.
Naomi went online to share an official shoot picture with her son. The pictures spoke volumes about royalty. In her caption, she also tagged the Ooni of Ife while celebrating her son as a testament to God's unfailing love.
She wrote:
"Omo oba Tadenikawo Adesoji Aderemi Eri-ifeoluwasimi Ogunwusi @ooniadimulaife (You are a testament of God's unfailing love)My darling omo onife Abure.📷 @hoorllar @zita__mua."
See her post below:
Recall that Naomi confirmed the end of her three-year marriage to the monarch on her official Instagram page in 2021. Since then, the two have lived their separate lives, as the monarch has gone on to marry other wives.
Peeps celebrate Tadenikaro
Read some reactions below:
@ceolumineeofficial:
"Omo Oba!Omo Ojaja11, happy birthday my prince from the most @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi you are blessed forever my Q.U.E.E.N."
@realmabelmakun:
"Happy birthday prince ❤️❤️."
@mercyjames23:
"From the way Queen Naomi is dressed, that means she and the king are back, am so happy. Hbd my lovely Tadenikawo omo Oba."
@eze.rosemary.1:
"How can I love this a million times,Happy Birthday Cute Prince."
@alhajaolalekan:
"Happy birthday awesome Bobo continue to grow in wisdom knowledge and prosperity."
@balogun.denike:
"Omo Oba you are looking cute 🎂."
@bigboldandbeautiful_1:
"Happy birthday Prince 🎊🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉😍😍😍."
Ooni of Ife reunites with Prophetess Naomi
In a previous report by Legit.ng, a video showing the moment Ooni of Ife and his ex-wife, Prophetess Naomi, reunited in Akure trended online.
In the viral video, the Ooni is spotted with the prophetess and their son having some family moments together.
The video of the once-upon-royal couple has stirred reactions from netizens, as many have shared their take on the reunion.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng