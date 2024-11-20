Queen Naomi, the former wife of Ooni of Ife, shared some new posts on her social media page that sparked curiosity online

This came after the 31-year-old sweetly celebrated her four-year-old son with the monarch, Tdenikaro

She has now released a royal photo shoot that paints a picture that she might be back with the king

Queen Naomi has raised speculation online concerning new pictures she shares on her official Instagram page.

Recall that the prophetess celebrated her son with Ooni of Ife, Tedenikaro, via her Instagram story on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Queen Naomi gives a hint she might be back with Ooni. Credit: @ooniadimulaife, @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi

Source: Instagram

Naomi went online to share an official shoot picture with her son. The pictures spoke volumes about royalty. In her caption, she also tagged the Ooni of Ife while celebrating her son as a testament to God's unfailing love.

She wrote:

"Omo oba Tadenikawo Adesoji Aderemi Eri-ifeoluwasimi Ogunwusi @ooniadimulaife (You are a testament of God's unfailing love)My darling omo onife Abure.📷 @hoorllar @zita__mua."

See her post below:

Recall that Naomi confirmed the end of her three-year marriage to the monarch on her official Instagram page in 2021. Since then, the two have lived their separate lives, as the monarch has gone on to marry other wives.

Peeps celebrate Tadenikaro

Read some reactions below:

@ceolumineeofficial:

"Omo Oba!Omo Ojaja11, happy birthday my prince from the most @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi you are blessed forever my Q.U.E.E.N."

@realmabelmakun:

"Happy birthday prince ❤️❤️."

@mercyjames23:

"From the way Queen Naomi is dressed, that means she and the king are back, am so happy. Hbd my lovely Tadenikawo omo Oba."

@eze.rosemary.1:

"How can I love this a million times,Happy Birthday Cute Prince."

@alhajaolalekan:

"Happy birthday awesome Bobo continue to grow in wisdom knowledge and prosperity."

@balogun.denike:

"Omo Oba you are looking cute 🎂."

@bigboldandbeautiful_1:

"Happy birthday Prince 🎊🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉😍😍😍."

Ooni of Ife reunites with Prophetess Naomi

In a previous report by Legit.ng, a video showing the moment Ooni of Ife and his ex-wife, Prophetess Naomi, reunited in Akure trended online.

In the viral video, the Ooni is spotted with the prophetess and their son having some family moments together.

The video of the once-upon-royal couple has stirred reactions from netizens, as many have shared their take on the reunion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng